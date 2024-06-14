What Is Heat Exhaustion? Know Symptoms And Management Tips To Stay Safe

Heavy sweating is a sign of heat exhaustion

As the mercury continues to rise, this summer is becoming unbearable in many parts of the country. The scorching conditions have also claimed many lives in India and other countries. Exposure to extreme hot temperatures can contribute to several health issues. According to the World Health Organisation, heat stress is the leading cause of weather-related deaths. It can also exacerbate underlying illnesses including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, mental health and asthma. Heat stress can also increase the risk of accidents and transmission of some infectious diseases. Heatstroke is also a heat-related medical emergency with a high fatality rate.

Another heat-related illness which is quite common that can affect individuals is heat exhaustion. Keep reading to know more about heat exhaustion.

Heat exhaustion: Know symptoms, management tips and more

What is heat exhaustion?

Heat exhaustion is a condition in which your body overheats and can't cool itself down. It contributes to heavy sweating and rapid pulse rate.

Heat exhaustion usually happens while doing some strenuous physical exercise or working outdoors in hot weather.

When you do some physical activity, your body loses fluids and salt which can trigger dehydration. If you do not hydrate yourself immediately, you are at a risk of heat exhaustion. When left untreated, heat exhaustion can also contribute to heat stroke, which is a life-threatening condition.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion

The following symptoms may start suddenly or progress over time:

Heavy sweating

Dizziness

Fainting

Fatigue

Nausea

Headache

Weak, fast heartbeat

Low blood pressure

Confusion

Management tips:

If you are experiencing the above-mentioned symptoms, here are some tips that can help you manage heat exhaustion effectively:

Stop all activity and rest in a cool place

Drink cool water or electrolytes to make up for the fluid loss

Take a shower with cold water, if possible

If the symptoms don't get better within 15-30 mins, seek medical help immediately.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.