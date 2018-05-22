What Is Frailty Syndrome? Here's How Improving Heart Health Can Prevent Frailty

Frailty syndrome is a condition seen particularly in older and aged people

What is frailty syndrome?

Old age frailties include conditions like dementia and chronic pain. While old age is inevitable, controlling the disabling conditions associated with it is possible. A new study reveals that improving heart health can prevent frailties in old age. This study, led by the University of Exeter is the largest of its kind and states that even the slightest reductions in the risk factors can reduce old age frailties. Many people feel that these frailties are just as inevitable as ageing. However, this study puts these assumptions to an end. It stated that good cardiovascular health can reduce the risk of such frailties by 85%. And it doesn't end here, fewer heart disease risk factors were linked to lower risks of other health conditions like chronic pain, fractures and dementia. For this, researchers analyzed risk factors like blood pressure, cholesterol , blood sugar, obesity , low physical activity and smoking . They concluded that maintaining a healthy lifestyle is all that matters for a good quality of life in old age.

Frailty syndrome is a condition seen particularly in older and aged people. This condition is characterized by low functional reserve, low sex drive, fatigue, moodiness, low muscle strength, osteoporosis and more susceptibility to diseases. Frailty syndrome, in some cases, can be fatal. However, it is also a reversible condition. Therefore, it is better to avoid all the risk factors of this condition in the first place so as to prevent it from occurring.



Frailty syndrome: This condition is mainly seen in aged people

What are the symptoms of frailty syndrome?

The frailty syndrome refers to the loss of physiologic reserves of a person which makes him or her more susceptible to certain diseases from minor stresses. Because the elderly are so prone to it, clinicians must always watch for frailty while diagnosing the aged people. Some of the common symptoms of frailty syndrome include:

1. Weakness

2. Unexplained weight loss

3. Chronic fatigue

4. Frequent falls

5. Muscle wasting

6. Intolerance towards workouts

7. Inability to move freely

8. Anorexia

9. Poor nutrition

Frailty syndrome: Weakness is an important symptom of frailty syndrome

The symptoms are likely to result in some adverse outcomes. They include:

1. Injuries

2. Disabilities

3. Frequent hospitalization

4. Chronic diseases

5. Acute illnesses

6. Dependency on peers for every task

7. Death

What are the causes of frailty syndrome?

While frailty is a result of unhealthy habits like lack of exercising, smoking, poor dietary choices and more, there are many other causes associated with this condition. Some of the important causes of frailty syndrome include:

1. Decline in multiple organ functions

2. Increased vulnerability to stressors

3. Decline in growth hormones

4. Decline in bone mass

5. Poor immune system

6. Poor protein synthesis

7. Autoimmune disorders

8. More susceptibility to infections

Preventive measures for frailty syndrome

An unhealthy lifestyle contributes to the frailty syndrome; likewise, a healthy lifestyle prevents this condition from occurring in old age. Experts reveal that one of the best ways to combat frailty syndrome is exercise. Adults, even in their 80s and 90s respond to exercise really well. By combining it with proper nutrition and by eliminating other habits like smoking and drinking, it is quite possible to counter frailty. You can start by walking indoors and outdoors for a couple of minutes each day. With time, as your stamina builds up, you can increase the number of minutes you walk and increase the number of blocks you wish to cover while walking.

Frailty syndrome: Exercising can be very helpful for this condition

Coupling this with proper nutrition can be quite helpful in combating the frailty syndrome to quite an extent. Get more proteins in your diet, it will strengthen your muscles and bones and protect you from frequent falls. Reach out to a dietician who can prepare a perfect meal plan for you, one which will fulfil all your nutritional requirements and protect you from the frailty syndrome.

