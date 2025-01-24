What Claimed 17 Lives In J&K? Everything To Know About This Mysterious Illness

A recent "mystery illness" that claimed at least 17 lives in Budhal village, Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, has been attributed to cadmium toxin, according to experts. Over the past month, the unexplained deaths caused widespread fear and panic in the area, prompting the formation of a central investigative team. Earlier, doctors ruled out viral or bacterial infections as potential causes based on the victims' samples. Experts emphasised that no signs of viruses, bacteria, or other infections were found. Investigations are ongoing to determine how cadmium entered the victims' bodies. Read on as we discuss what exactly cadmium is, signs of cadmium exposure and how to stay safe if at risk of exposure.

Cadmium is a naturally occurring metal found in the Earth's crust, usually in combination with other elements such as oxygen, chlorine, or sulphur. It is widely used in industrial processes, including the production of batteries, pigments, coatings, and plastics.

Cadmium can also be released into the environment through mining, smelting, and other industrial activities. While it has important industrial applications, cadmium is not essential for human health and can be toxic if ingested or inhaled in significant amounts.

How does cadmium affect people exposed to it?

Cadmium is highly toxic and poses serious health risks, even in small amounts. Exposure to cadmium can occur through inhalation of dust or fumes, ingestion of contaminated food or water, or smoking cigarettes, which contain cadmium. Long-term exposure to cadmium can lead to a buildup in the body, as the metal tends to accumulate in the kidneys and liver.

Chronic exposure to cadmium can result in kidney damage, weakening of bones, and respiratory issues. It is also classified as a carcinogen, meaning prolonged exposure can increase the risk of cancer, particularly lung cancer. Acute exposure to high levels of cadmium can cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhoea, and, in severe cases, organ failure or death.

How to stay safe if at risk of exposure?

While one must not worry of cadmium, incase of a possibility to exposure, one may consider these protective measures.

Be cautious about consuming food grown in contaminated soil or irrigated with polluted water. Wash vegetables and fruits thoroughly and source food from trusted suppliers. Avoid drinking water from sources that may be contaminated with industrial waste. Workers in industries like mining, battery manufacturing, or metal smelting should wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks, gloves, and protective clothing to minimise inhalation or skin contact with cadmium. Ensure proper ventilation in workplaces where cadmium exposure is possible, and follow safety protocols to reduce risk. If cadmium-containing materials are spilled, avoid handling them with bare hands. Follow local guidelines for safe disposal and cleanup to avoid inhalation or ingestion. If you suspect significant exposure to cadmium, consult a healthcare professional immediately. Tests such as blood or urine analysis can determine cadmium levels in the body, and early intervention can prevent long-term health effects.

By staying informed and taking proactive measures, individuals can minimise their risk of cadmium exposure and its potential health impacts.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.