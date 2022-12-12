Weight Maintenance: Expert Tips To Maintain Weight Loss

A healthy diet and lifestyle can help you achieve your weight loss goals sustainably

For most of us, losing some kilos of extra weight requires a lot of effort. One needs to take the right nutrition with a planned diet, burn calories through exercise and remain consistent throughout the journey to get rid of stubborn fat. While some give up midway, others put in hours at the gym and manage to see the reading going down on the weighing scale. What after you have finally lost weight and achieved the results you were striving for? It has been seen that many tend to regain the lost weight once they go back to their old diet and become inconsistent with their workouts.

Weight loss: How to maintain a healthy weight

If you too are facing this, then nutritionist Pooja Malhotra has some tips. In her Instagram Reel, she explains how you can maintain a healthy weight and avoid gaining weight again.

She advises against starving yourself or adopting unsustainable diet that you cannot maintain in the long run. "If you cannot do it for a couple of months, do not do it even for a day," Pooja Malhotra adds.

She says that one should opt for a diet that can be continued for months as then it becomes a lifestyle and you longer need to push yourself harder. Besides the diet, Pooja Malhotra suggests that even after reaching your fitness goal, you should maintain the right amount of exercise that helped you achieve the desired physique.

In addition, one should not veer off the track and keep consuming a good diet. Another factor that plays a role here is metabolism. The nutritionist says that metabolism tends to slow down as we age and thus maintaining progress is as important as losing weight.

Earlier, in another Instagram Reel, Pooja Malhotra had shared some weight loss myths.

According to her, low fat doesn't necessarily mean that the food is healthy, especially when it comes to processed and ready-to-eat items. This is because fat is often replaced by sugars and other chemicals that can be harmful to the body.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.