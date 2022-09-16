Weight Loss: What Is Better? Roti Or Bread?

Roti Or Bread? Roti is rich in nutrients that can aid weight loss unlike bread

There has been an ongoing and persistent conversation about whether bread or the widely consumed Indian flatbread, roti, may help people lose weight. However, because of a number of factors, healthcare professionals rarely suggest bread over the roti. Bread is more likely to contain sugar, preservatives, and other unhealthy additives while coming in a variety of varieties, including brown, whole-wheat, and multigrain.

We are all open to simple solutions. For example, if we don't have any roti to serve with the leftover foods, we often reach for pre-made solutions like bread. The next greatest choice, in our opinion, is bread. In this article, we discuss how is roti a healthier alternative to losing weight.

Here's why roti is better than bread:

1. High fibre

Roti is certainly a healthier option due to the presence of fibres including proteins, carbs, and soluble fibre. These fibres provide you with an energy boost, promote good blood circulation, and keep you feeling full for a longer period of time.

2. More organic

Bread is manufactured with a lot of preservatives, which is why they only last for approximately a week. But rotis must be prepared and eaten right away because they have a short shelf life and spoil quickly if not.

3. Rich in whole grains

The primary ingredient in rotis is whole wheat flour, which is high in dietary fibre. Furthermore, rotis made from grains like jowar, bajra, ragi, etc. are becoming more and more common in South Asian countries. To make rotis suitable for weight loss, try cooking them with nutritious flour.

4. No yeast

Unlike bread, roti does not include yeast. It is included to soften and fluff up bread. However, because it dehydrates the body and strains the digestive system, this ingredient is more detrimental than beneficial.

5. Just simpler

The nutritious content of bread can occasionally be ruined by preservatives, fermentation, and colouring additives like those that give brown bread its colour. However, the dough for roti is made just from wheat, water, and occasionally salt, and it uses little to no oil to cook. Consequently, it also becomes a safer option in this scenario.

6. Rich in roughage

This is a natural benefit of roti. The majority of packaged bread is processed, therefore the dietary fibre content is minimal. Since roti is never processed, it retains its roughage. Therefore, it is preferable to rely on roti for your daily intake of roughage, which is essential for having easy bowel movements.

7. Better for diabetics

Due to its high glycemic index and processing as a processed meal, bread is heavily sweetened and salted, making it a completely unhealthy choice for diabetics. Bread is not a great option for weight loss because of its high GI, which causes it to digest fast and release sugar.

It all depends on your body type and metabolism in addition to these other variables. Consider switching from a diet of roti-sabji to a bread slice if eating a slice of bread with a salad helps you lose weight more quickly. Since bread is only a portion of your meal and not the entire meal itself, it is crucial to combine your roti or bread with really healthy foods, especially if you want to lose weight.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.