Weight Loss Tips: What Is The Best Time To Workout?

Working out in the morning can boost metabolism and provide energy for the day

The time of your workout can influence your workout in several ways. However, the extent to which it matters may vary depending on individual preferences and circumstances. Your body's energy levels can fluctuate throughout the day due to factors like circadian rhythms and sleep patterns.

Many people find that they have higher energy levels and greater physical performance during certain parts of the day. Choosing a time when you feel most energetic can enhance your workout performance. Selecting a workout time that fits into your daily routine and is feasible for you to maintain consistently is crucial.

If you choose a time that frequently conflicts with your responsibilities or schedule, it may become difficult to stay consistent with your workouts. Consistency is key to achieving long-term fitness goals. In this article, we discuss how different times of the day can be beneficial for working out.

7 Potential time slots that are considered good for working out:

1. Early Morning (6-9 AM)

This time slot is often favored by people who enjoy starting their day with exercise. Working out in the morning can boost metabolism, provide energy for the day, and set a positive tone for the entire day ahead.

2. Late Morning (10-11 AM)

For those who prefer a slightly later start, late morning is a good time to workout. By this time, the body is warmed up, flexibility is improved, and muscle strength is increased, reducing the risk of injury.

3. Lunchtime (12-2 PM)

Some people find it convenient to exercise during their lunch break. It can serve as a productive break from work, helping to alleviate stress and enhancing overall productivity for the rest of the day.

4. Afternoon (3-5 PM)

This time slot can be suitable for individuals who naturally have higher energy levels during the afternoon. It could be a good time for high-intensity workouts or team sports, as body temperature tends to be higher, leading to better performance.

5. Early Evening (5-7 PM)

For many people, early evening is a popular workout time. After the workday, it allows time to decompress and shake off the day's stress. Additionally, this time slot provides an opportunity to exercise with a partner or attend group fitness classes.

6. Late Evening (7-9 PM)

For those who prefer a workout closer to bedtime, late evening can be a good option. However, it is recommended to allow some time (around an hour) between exercise and sleep to allow the body to cool down before bedtime.

7. Night Owl (10 PM-Midnight)

Some individuals find it suitable to exercise late at night. While this can be a good way to relieve stress and gain energy for night owls, it's important to ensure adequate sleep after completing the workout.

Ultimately, the best time to work out is whenever you can consistently adhere to a routine that suits your lifestyle, goals, and preferences. Listen to your body, experiment with different time slots, and find what works best for you in terms of energy levels, motivation, and schedule.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.