Weight Loss Tips: What Is Red Rice? 6 Reasons Why You Should Add It To Your Diet

Red rice is packed with vitamins and minerals essential for good health

Long and granular rice called "red rice" usually has a reddish tint from the pigment anthocyanin, which is water soluble. Red rice, which is available in full- or partially-hulled variants, has a nutty flavour and a higher nutritional value than polished rice.

Red rice is a type of rice that is commonly grown in Asian countries, particularly in India, Sri Lanka, and Indonesia. This unique variety of rice gets its distinctive red colour from its outer layer, called the bran. This is the same part that is removed when producing white rice. Read on as we discuss the many reasons why you should consider adding red rice to your diet.

6 Reasons to add red rice to your diet:

1. High in antioxidants

Red rice is loaded with antioxidants such as anthocyanins, which are responsible for the grain's brilliant red colour. These antioxidants help neutralise free radicals in the body, thereby preventing or slowing cell damage that could lead to various diseases such as cancer, heart disease, and diabetes.

2. Rich in fibre

Red rice is also rich in fibre and low in fat, making it an ideal food for weight loss or management. Fibre is essential in the digestion process as it helps improve bowel movements, prevent constipation, and reduce cholesterol levels in the body. Diets rich in fibre also help maintain healthy blood sugar levels, which can lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

3. Packed with vitamins and minerals

Red rice is packed with vitamins and minerals essential for good health. It is an excellent source of vitamin B6, which helps the body produce red blood cells and neurotransmitters that regulate mood, and vitamin E, an antioxidant that helps maintain healthy skin and may lower the risk of certain cancers. Additionally, red rice contains potassium, iron, and magnesium that help maintain healthy bones, blood pressure, and metabolism.

4. Gluten-free

Red rice is naturally gluten-free, making it an excellent option for people with celiac disease, gluten intolerance, or a wheat allergy. Eating gluten can cause severe abdominal pain, diarrhoea, and other digestive problems for people with these conditions. Therefore, incorporating red rice into their diet can provide a healthy alternative to gluten-rich grains like wheat, rye, and barley.

5. Versatility

Red rice can be incorporated into various recipes, making it a versatile grain in the kitchen. It can be used in salads, soups, stir-fried dishes, or served as a side dish. Red rice is also a great substitute for regular rice in recipes like rice puddings or rice flour tortillas, giving them a nutty flavour and a boost of nutrients.

6. Reduce the risk of cancer

Studies have shown that red rice may reduce the risk of certain cancers such as colon cancer, breast cancer, and prostate cancer. This is due to the presence of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds in the rice. These compounds help prevent the growth and spread of cancer cells, improving the overall health of the body.

In conclusion, incorporating red rice into your diet can deliver numerous health benefits. This delicious grain is a rich source of antioxidants and fibre, is gluten-free, packed with vitamins and minerals, versatile in the kitchen, and may help reduce the risk of certain cancers.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.