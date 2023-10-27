Weight Loss Tips: Things To Keep In Mind When Following The Keto Diet

Incorporate fibre-rich foods like vegetables, berries, chia seeds to maintain regular bowel

The ketogenic diet, or keto diet for short, is a low-carbohydrate, high-fat diet. Its main principle is to drastically reduce carbohydrate intake and replace it with fat, forcing the body into a state called ketosis. In this state, the body starts utilising fat as its primary energy source instead of carbohydrates.

When carbohydrates are limited, the body starts breaking down stored fat into molecules called ketones, which are then used for fuel. This metabolic process can lead to weight loss as the body burns its fat stores.

Research suggests that the keto diet may help with weight loss, as it can decrease appetite, increase satiety, and enhance fat burning. However, its effectiveness may vary for individuals, and long-term adherence can be challenging. Read on as we share tips to keep in mind when following the keto diet and who should and shouldn't follow it.

1. Understand the basics

Familiarise yourself with the fundamental principles of the keto diet, which involves reducing your carbohydrate intake and increasing your fat consumption.

2. Calculate your macronutrient ratios

Determine the appropriate macronutrient ratios for your specific needs. This typically entails consuming around 70-75% of your calories from fat, 20-25% from protein, and 5-10% from carbs.

3. Choose healthy fats

Opt for healthy fats like avocados, nuts, seeds, olive oil, and coconut oil. Avoid trans fats and heavily processed oils.

4. Focus on quality proteins

Aim for high-quality proteins such as lean meats, poultry, fish, eggs, and plant-based sources like tofu and tempeh.

5. Monitor carb intake

Strictly limit your daily carbohydrate intake to approximately 20-50 grams to maintain ketosis. Focus on consuming low-carb vegetables and fruits.

6. Stay hydrated

Drink plenty of water throughout the day to support digestion, metabolism, and overall health.

7. Include fibre

Incorporate fibre-rich foods like vegetables, berries, chia seeds, and flaxseed to maintain regular bowel movements and promote gut health.

8. Be mindful of hidden carbohydrates

Many packaged foods may contain hidden carbs, so read labels carefully to avoid accidentally exceeding your daily carb limit.

9. Stay consistent

Adhering to the keto diet consistently is crucial for achieving and maintaining ketosis. Avoid cheating or straying too far from your meal plan.

The ketogenic diet may not be suitable for everyone, and it is always important to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any diet or lifestyle change. However, there are a few situations where it is generally not recommended to follow a ketogenic diet.

A ketogenic diet can put stress on the pancreas, potentially exacerbating pancreatitis symptoms and leading to further complications.

If someone has an underlying liver condition, such as liver disease, the ketogenic diet may not be suitable.

If someone has a history of gallstones or gallbladder disease, they may need to consider alternative dietary options.

The ketogenic diet can alter nutrient availability and hormone levels, which may not be ideal for pregnant or breastfeeding women who require a well-balanced and nutrient-rich diet.

Ultimately, it is best to consult with a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian to determine if the ketogenic diet is suitable for individual circumstances and goals.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.