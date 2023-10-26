Weight Loss Tips: These Healthy Indian Snacks Could Help Manage Your Weight

Sprouts bhel is a healthy twist to the traditional bhel puri and is rich in nutrients and healthy foods

Snacks are foods consumed between meals to provide nourishment and temporarily satisfy hunger. They typically come in small portions and can be savoury or sweet.

The healthiness of snacks largely depends on their ingredients and preparation method. While some snacks can be high in calories, sodium, and unhealthy fats, others can provide essential nutrients and be a part of a balanced diet. It's important to choose snacks that are nutrient-dense, low in added sugars, and made with whole, unprocessed ingredients.

Certain Indian snacks can indeed help with weight management when consumed in moderation and as part of a well-balanced diet. Certain snacks are relatively low in calories and can provide fibre and protein, which can help keep you feeling fuller for longer. Below we list some delicious yet healthy Indian snacks you can add to your diet for better health and to manage weight.

10 Healthy Indian snacks that can help manage weight:

1. Roasted chana

Roasted chana (chickpeas) is a high-fibre and protein-packed snack. Simply roast chickpeas with a pinch of salt and spices like chaat masala for a tasty and crunchy snack.

2. Moong dal chilla

Moong dal chilla is a nutritious pancake made from soaked and ground green gram lentils. It can be prepared by adding chopped vegetables like spinach, onions, tomatoes, and spices. Serve it with mint coriander chutney.

3. Sprouts bhel

Sprouts bhel is a healthy twist to the traditional bhel puri. Combine sprouts, chopped onions, tomatoes, cucumber, and coriander leaves. Sprinkle lemon juice, chaat masala, and green chutney for added flavory.

4. Masala idli

Steamed idlis are a popular South Indian dish. Cut the idlis into bite-sized pieces and toss them with a mix of spices like turmeric, red chilli powder, coriander powder, and salt. Sauté with chopped onions and tomatoes for a quick and healthy snack.

5. Vegetable upma

Upma is a savoury Indian porridge made from semolina. Add chopped vegetables like carrots, peas, and beans to make it healthy and filling. Garnish with grated coconut and coriander leaves.

6. Baked samosas

Instead of deep-frying, try baking samosas. Stuff them with a mixture of boiled peas, potatoes, and spices. Brush with oil and bake until crispy and golden brown.

7. Fruit chaat

Fruit chaat is a mix of assorted fruits like oranges, apples, pomegranates, and bananas. Toss them with a squeeze of lemon juice, black salt, and chaat masala for a tangy and refreshing snack.

8. Multigrain dhokla

Dhoklas are made from fermented lentil and rice batter. Use a combination of lentils and millet or cornmeal to make it wholesome. Serve with green chutney or tamarind chutney.

9. Baked banana chips

Banana chips are a healthy alternative to potato chips. Bananas made with olive oil, salt, and pepper cane be a great snack. Bake until crispy for a guilt-free snack.

10. Trail mix

Trail mix consist of dry fruits and nuts that are readily available. They are rich in healthy fats, protein, and fibre. Consume a handful of trail mix as a quick and filling snack. You can also roast them lightly for added flavour.

However, it's essential to be mindful of portion sizes and avoid excessive oil frying or excessive use of salt or sugar in preparation. Overall, a varied and moderate snack selection can contribute to a healthy lifestyle and weight management.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.