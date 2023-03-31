Weight Loss Tips: Hungry Between Meals? Follow These Tips To Avoid Unhealthy Snacking

Opting for healthier foods to snack on can be beneficial for the body

It's common to feel hungry between meals, but snacking on unhealthy foods can derail your diet and harm your health. While it's important to listen to your body's hunger signals, it's also essential to make smart snack choices. Read on as we share some easy tips to avoid unhealthy snacking and make better choices.

Tips to ensure your diet stays on track:

1. Plan ahead

A lack of planning is often the culprit behind unhealthy snacking. If you don't have any healthy options on hand, you'll likely reach for the nearest junk food. Plan your snacks in advance, so you always have a nutritious option available. Cut up some fresh fruit, and veggies, or make a batch of healthy snack bars, so you always have something healthy to grab when hunger strikes.

2. Opt for homemade snacks

Store-bought snacks are often full of added sugar, unhealthy fats, and preservatives. Instead, try making your own snacks at home using whole, nutritious ingredients. You can make healthy protein bars, energy balls, or even homemade popcorn. This way, you can control the ingredients and tailor your snacks to your taste preferences.

3. Stay hydrated

Dehydration can often be mistaken for hunger, leading you to snack unnecessarily. Drinking water regularly throughout the day can help prevent this confusion and also keep you feeling fuller for longer. Aim to drink at least eight glasses of water a day, and if you feel hungry, have a glass of water first to see if your hunger subsides.

4. Be mindful when snacking

Mindful eating means paying attention to what you're eating and savoring every bite. When snacking, avoid distractions such as television, mobile phones, or social media. Instead, sit at a table, and enjoy your snack gradually, focusing on its taste, texture, and aroma. Mindful snacking can help you feel satisfied with less food and reduce the urge to snack again soon.

5. Choose whole foods

When snacking, try to choose whole, nutrient-dense foods, such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds. These foods are rich in vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants that support overall health and well-being. They also take longer to digest, helping you feel fuller for longer, and are less likely to cause blood sugar spikes and crashes.

6. Keep unhealthy snacks out of sight

Out of sight, out of mind. Avoid keeping unhealthy snacks in your house or on your desk at work. If they're not there, you're less likely to reach for them when hungry. Instead, stock your pantry with healthy, whole foods that can satisfy your hunger and provide nourishment.

7. Balance your snacks

When snacking, aim for a balance of macronutrients, such as protein, carbohydrates, and healthy fats. This balance can help stabilize blood sugar, prevent cravings, and boost energy levels. For example, pair an apple with a tablespoon of peanut butter or enjoy a slice of whole-grain toast with avocado and tomato.

8. Practice portion control

While healthy snacks are essential, it's still easy to overeat and consume too many calories. Practice portion control by measuring out your snacks and avoiding mindless grazing. A small handful of nuts or seeds, a piece of fruit, or a few carrot sticks is usually enough to satisfy hunger between meals.

By planning ahead, staying mindful, and choosing whole, nutrient-dense foods, you can avoid unhealthy snacking and nourish your body between meals.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.