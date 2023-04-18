Weight Loss Tips: Here's Why & How To Use Kettlebell When Working Out

A kettlebell is an exercise tool that looks like a cannonball with a handle. It is made of cast iron or steel, and it is commonly used in workout routines that aim to improve strength, flexibility, and cardiovascular endurance. In this article, we will explore six reasons to use kettlebells when working out and provide tips on how to use them effectively.

6 Reasons why you should add kettlebell to your workout:

1. Help build strength

Kettlebells can build strength from head to toe. Whether you want to work on your arm muscles or leg muscles, kettlebell workouts can target any muscle group. Some of the exercises that can strengthen the arms include kettlebell swings and cleans, while exercises like goblet squats and lunges can build stronger hips and legs.

2. Help lose weight

Kettlebells can help you burn calories and lose weight. Unlike traditional gym equipment, kettlebells require full-body movements that engage multiple muscle groups. As a result, this type of workout can burn more calories than stationary machines, helping you to achieve your weight loss goals.

3. Improve heart health

Kettlebells can improve cardiovascular endurance. Kettlebell workouts are also a great way to improve your cardiovascular fitness. Exercises like kettlebell swings and snatches are particularly effective at raising heart rate and keeping oxygen delivery at optimal levels.

4. Increase flexibility

Kettlebells can enhance flexibility and mobility. Using kettlebells involves a lot of fluid movements that require flexibility, mobility, and coordination. As such, incorporating kettlebells into your routine can help you to improve your range of motion, balance, and agility.

5. Reduces risk of injury

Kettlebells can help to reduce the risk of injury. Unlike weight machines, kettlebells allow for a greater range of motion during exercises, which can improve joint health, posture, and overall stability. Additionally, kettlebells require a lot of core and hip engagement, which can strengthen the body's foundation and reduce the chance of experiencing injury.

6. Versatile

Kettlebells are versatile, accessible, and fun. Kettlebells are available in different sizes, allowing you to choose the appropriate weight for your needs and fitness level. Moreover, you can use them indoors, outdoors, or in a gym. Best of all, kettlebell workouts can be both challenging and exciting, helping you to stay motivated to achieve your fitness goals.

Using kettlebells when working out requires proper form and technique to maximise the benefits of this type of training. We share some tips that can help you use kettlebells effectively.

Tips to use kettlebell correctly and effectively:

Start with the right weight. Choose a kettlebell that is challenging but not too heavy. Generally, beginners can start with a 12-16 kg kettlebell for men and a 6-8 kg kettlebell for women.

Focus on your form. Kettlebell exercises involve dynamic movements that require focus and concentration. Ensure that your form is correct before increasing reps or weight.

Engage your core. Kettlebell workouts rely on core and hip strength. Use your abdominal muscles to brace your spine and maintain good posture throughout each exercise.

Use a variety of exercises. Incorporate different exercises into your kettlebell workouts to challenge your body and avoid boredom.

Combine kettlebell training with other exercises. Kettlebells can be a great complement to other types of workouts like yoga, Pilates, and running.

In conclusion, using kettlebells when working out can provide numerous benefits and providing an accessible and fun way to get in shape. By following proper form and technique, you can maximise the effectiveness of your kettlebell workouts and achieve your fitness goals.

