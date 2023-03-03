Weight Loss Tips: Eating These Nutrient-Dense Foods Can Help Reduce Unhealthy Cravings

Opting for certain healthy foods can help curb unhealthy cravings

You are not alone if you struggle with food cravings. For many of us, cravings for food occur frequently and can be caused by a variety of factors. Hormones, lack of sleep, and sometimes even hydration levels are just a few of the variables which could influence cravings.

Hence, keeping your body's need in control is now of the ways through which you can reduce unhealthy cravings. Read on as we share some healthy foods that will help you overcome unhealthy cravings.

Healthy foods that reduce unhealthy cravings:

1. Fresh fruits

Fruit is an excellent option when you start to crave sugar because it is naturally quite sweet. Fruit not only tastes fantastic, but it is also a very nourishing snack. With extremely little calories, it offers prebiotic fibre, antioxidants, and advantageous plant components. Fruit consumption has also been associated with improved health and a reduced risk of conditions including heart disease and obesity.

2. Greek yoghurt

Greek yoghurt might help you control your sweet tooth. Compared to regular yoghurt, it provides around twice as much protein and about 40% less sugar and sodium. I combine it with 2 teaspoons of pure maple syrup and top it with sliced strawberries or any other fruit of your choice. You can further enhance its flavour and nutritional value by adding seeds and nuts.

3. Apple and peanut butter

An excellent combination of good fats, satiating fibre, and protein is a whole organic apple with a handful of gently salted peanuts or one tablespoon of natural peanut butter. The combo also has that addictive crunch. No wonder this food combo is one of the most popular healthy food combos for people on a diet or people who prefer following a healthy diet.

4. Dark chocolate

Try substituting a tiny amount of black chocolate for your usual milk chocolate if you have a chocolate craving. Not only is dark chocolate that has at least 70% cocoa tasty, but it also has a lot of antioxidants. Also, consuming dark chocolate may lower your risk of developing heart disease. However, keep in mind to always portion your intake and not overdo it.

5. Banana ice cream

You might try preparing this healthy substitute if you have a longing for sweet and creamy ice cream. Ripe bananas are blended in a food blender and then frozen for at least an hour to create banana ice cream. This food has more fibre and is fewer in calories than traditional ice cream, in addition to being creamy and flavourful.

6. Popcorn

If you frequently eat chips as a snack, popcorn can be a fantastic alternative to satisfy your salt appetite without going overboard on calories. A portion of plain popcorn weighing 3 cups (or 30 grams) has just over 100 calories. The calories in homemade, air-popped popcorn are also significantly lower than those in popcorn that has been popped in hot oil.

Incorporating these foods to your diet can help manage the needs of you body and stop your body from craving highly salted and sugary unhealthy foods.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.