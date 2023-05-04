Weight Loss Tips: 8 Healthy Snacks That Will Keep You Full Between Meals

Opting for healthy snacks between meals like yogurt and granola or fruits can keep you fuller for longer

Diet plays a crucial role in weight loss. The concept of weight loss is simple, consume fewer calories than you burn. A calorie deficit can be achieved through physical activity, but it's primarily achieved by making smart food choices.

A balanced diet that is high in fibre, protein, and healthy fats can help reduce calorie intake. Reducing calorie intake is crucial for weight loss as it creates a calorie deficit in your body. Avoiding high-calorie foods, such as fried food, junk food, and sugary snacks, can help you reduce your daily calorie intake.

The right kind of diet can help you lose weight while simultaneously improving your overall health. Eating a balanced diet reduces the risk of various diseases such as diabetes, heart diseases, and obesity-related diseases. This way, you can achieve and maintain both long-term weight loss and overall health benefits.

Eating healthy snacks is an excellent way to keep your hunger at bay and avoid overeating at your next meal. Healthy snacks can also help maintain your energy levels throughout the day. In this article, we list foods that are healthy, nutritious and will keep you full between your meals.

8 Healthy snack options to keep you full between meals:

1. Apple slices with peanut butter

Apple slices paired with 1-2 tablespoons of peanut butter makes for a delicious and satisfying snack. Apples are high in fibre and low in calories, while peanut butter is full of healthy fats and protein.

2. Greek yogurt with toppings

Greek yogurt is an excellent source of protein, and when paired with fresh berries and nuts, it becomes a nutrient-packed snack that will keep you full for a long time.

3. Baked sweet potato chips

Sweet potatoes are an excellent source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Slice sweet potatoes thinly, bake them with a little olive oil, salt, and pepper until crispy, and enjoy them as a healthy snack.

4. Hummus with veggies

Hummus is a great source of healthy fats and protein. You can pair it with raw veggies like cucumber, carrots, and celery to create a nutritious and satisfying snack.

5. Cottage cheese and pineapple

Cottage cheese is a good source of protein, and when paired with pineapple, it provides a sweet and savoury snack that will keep you full and satisfied.

6. Peanut butter & banana

Take a whole-wheat tortilla, spread peanut butter on it, and then add a banana. Roll it up and slice it into bite-sized pieces for a tasty and filling snack. The carbs, fibres and protein for the peanut butter, tortilla and banana will keep you full for a few hours.

7. Hard-boiled eggs

Hard-boiled eggs are an excellent source of protein and healthy fats. You can boil a batch of eggs ahead of time and then enjoy them as a snack throughout the week.

8. Trail mix

Create your own trail mix with dried fruits, nuts, and seeds. Trail mix is an excellent source of healthy fats, protein, and fibre that will keep you full and energised between meals.

In conclusion, diet plays a critical role in weight loss. Eating healthy snacks is essential to maintaining healthy weight and keeping your energy levels high. The healthy snacks listed above are not only nutritious, but they are also delicious and easy to make.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.