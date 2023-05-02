Weight Loss Tips: 6 Possible Causes Of Weight Loss Plateau And Ways To Overcome Them

Weight loss tips: Increasing your workout's intensity can help overcome weight loss plateau

You are following the right diet and exercising well but still not losing any weight. Well, many face this issue when on a weight loss program. When you are doing everything right and still not losing any weight, it means you have reached a weight loss plateau. It can be a frustrating situation but you can effectively manage a weight loss plateau. A few changes in your diet, meal timing, the intensity of your exercise and a few more modifications here and there can help overcome a weight loss plateau. But first, you need to identify the reason behind the weight loss plateau. To help you reach your desired body weight, here's a list of possible reasons behind a weight loss plateau.

Reasons behind weight loss plateau

In a recent Instagram post, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared a list of factors which can contribute to a weight loss plateau. Let's take a look at her list.

1. Calorie equilibrium:

The nutritionist says that you might have reached equilibrium which means your calorie intake is equal to the calorie burnt.

2. Lack of sleep:

Quality and quantity of sleep matter when trying to lose weight. Sleep affects your weight loss process in several ways. Improper sleep is another reason why you are not losing weight on the scale.

3. You're gaining muscle mass:

Nmami explained that when you do strength training you may lose inches but not lose weight. Also, you gain muscle mass. But she says that's absolutely okay and healthy.

4. Stress:

Uncontrolled stress also influences your hormones which can affect your body weight. Therefore, stress management is a crucial part of your weight loss journey.

5. Your body's response has changed:

The nutritionist said, "Sometimes, your body goes in a protective mode where it wants to keep the little fat." Therefore, give your body some time.

6. Monotonous workout:

Your body gets used to the workout regime. So, you might have to change the intensity or the duration of the workout.

If you are struggling too, follow these tips and see effective results.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.