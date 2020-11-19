Weight Loss: High Protein Diet Can Help You Burn More Fat, New Study Finds

High-protein diets were found to have higher thermic effect

High protein diet have been famous for offering weight loss and muscle gain benefits. This has been testified by another new study, which has found that swapping regular meals with high-protein alternatives can be helpful for weight loss. Published in the The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, the study found that people who replaced their normal diet with high-protein meal replacements were able to burn more fat and calories throughout the day. The study was conducted by researchers from University of Alberta.

As part of the study, 43 adults without obesity were tested for their metabolism during two different 32-hour diets.

In the first diet, participants consumed all of their calories from high protein meal replacement shakes. Their calories were divided in this proportion: 35% carbs, 40% protein and 25% fat.

In the second diet, the same number of calories were consumed in the form of everyday foods like fruit, stir-fry foods and turkey wraps. 55% daily calories came from carbs, 15% from protein and 30% from fat.

It was found that participants on a high protein diet were able to burn an average of 80 calories a day, and were burning significantly more fat.

High protein diets can help you burn more calories throughout the day

Photo Credit: iStock

How protein helps in burning more fat

Researchers found that since protein has a higher thermic effect, it takes more energy for one to process protein, as compared to fats or carbs. Thus, high protein diet can help in burning more calories as it makes the body work harder for digestion, and has a higher potential to burn fat while doing so.

Eggs, chicken, lentils, legumes, nuts and seeds, soy products, milk and dairy products are some well-known food sources of protein.

Point to note

It has to be taken into account that this study was short-term and involved only young and healthy volunteers. More research is needed to find out how high-protein diets work in other populations which include people with obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and PCOD to name a few.

Holistically speaking, if you want to lose weight and burn fat, follow a balanced diet, which includes fats, carbs and proteins in balanced proportions. Consume homemade foods made with natural ingredients at all times. Exercise for at least 30 minutes every day, include weight training in your regime at least twice a week, take less stress and sleep well. All these tips can successfully help you lose weight and burn fat.

