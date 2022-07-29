Weight Loss: Being In Calorie Deficit Isnt The Key To Weight Loss, Here Are Other Things To Consider

Opt for organic foods instead of consuming small portions of junk foods

As most people know, the right way to lose weight is to keep your body in a calorie deficit state. Being calorie-deficit refers to being in a state where one burns more calories than one consumes. When our bodies are in a calorie-deficit state, it burns fat to retain energy.

Keeping a calorie-deficit state might seem easy. However, many people often make mistakes trying to follow this to lose weight. In this article, we discuss some mistakes and the correct way to lose weight.

Other things to consider when going on a calorie-deficit diet:

1. Watch what you eat

Being on calorie-deficit means consuming lesser calories than you are burning. However, consuming a burger worth 400 calories instead of a salad with the same amount of calories is not the answer. You must still consume foods that provide nutrition.

2. Don't skip on fibre

When going on a calorie-deficit diet, many people consume foods rich in various nutrients but skip fibre. Fibre is often considered ‘useless' when trying to lose weight but it is essential to manage the healthy functioning of your digestive system.

3. Skipping meals isn't healthy

A calorie-deficit state does not only mean sticking to a certain amount of calories for the day. You must correctly divide these calories into different meals. Consuming one unhealthy and high-calorie meal and skipping other meals is not the right way to manage your calorie-deficit diet.

4. Working out is crucial

There are certain amounts of calories we burn without working out or engaging in physical activities. Consuming lesser calories than that might help you lose weight in the beginning but it can affect your energy levels, moods and overall health.

5. Eating less is not the key

This might seem contradictory but it is true. Although calorie-deficit diet refers to consuming lesser calories than one burn. It is important to consume the right amount of foods and calories your body requires for its healthy functioning.

6. Don't obsess over calorie-counters

Similar to the point discussed above, this might seem confusing. However, to successfully lose weight through a calorie-deficit routine, you must perform it correctly. Obsessing or being too calculative with your calories might affect your mental health and make eating a dreadful task.

7. Be consistent

Be it your diet or workout routine, it is crucial to follow a proper routine. Being consistent is the key to losing weight in a healthy way. Eating the right amount of calories and working out regularly are essential to losing weight successfully.

8. Not counting alcohol

Most people often forget the number of calories they consume when drinking alcohol. There are various factors that can help you consume alcohol without it exceeding your calorie goals for the day. Avoiding cocktails, high-calorie drinks like beers, etc. can help you maintain a calorie-deficit state.

In conclusion, our bodies are complex and so are trying to lose weight. Going on a calorie-deficit diet and routine may seem easy but it is more complicated than consuming fewer calories than you are burning. It is crucial to pay close attention to what you are consuming and how often are you working out.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.