World Liver Day: Ways To Keep Your Liver fit and clean-Some common Do's & Donts

You can reduce the risk of hepatitis B by getting the hepatitis B vaccine

The liver is the second largest organ of our body, it is an organ that can be easily damaged if it is not taken good care of. It is a key player in the body's digestive system with processing everything one eats, drinks including our medicines and is also involved in regulating blood sugar, removing toxic substances from the body, controlling cholesterol levels, helping blood to clot and fighting infections.

Worldwide, liver cancer is the third leading cause of cancer death. Liver disease is the tenth most common cause of death in India as per the World Health Organization. Around 10 lakh patients with liver cirrhosis are diagnosed every year in India, affecting about 1 in 5 Indians.

There are two types of liver diseases: acute and chronic. Chronic hepatitis is a condition in which a modest inflammatory response persists for longer than six months. Cirrhosis or liver cancer can develop when the body is unable to keep up with the repair of hepatocytes (liver cells) that have been destroyed by inflammation. Chronic (long-term) infection with hepatitis B virus (HBV) or hepatitis C virus (HCV), diabetes, some hereditary liver illnesses, diabetes, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, aflatoxins exposure, and excessive alcohol consumption are the most prevalent risk factors for liver cancer. These infections lead to cirrhosis of the liver.

The early sign and symptoms of liver cancer include losing weight without trying, loss of appetite, upper abdominal pain and swelling, nausea/vomiting, yellow discoloration of your skin and the whites of the eyes.

Here are Some common dos & don't to maintain the perfect liver function:

Do's

1. Consume more green vegetables – Consumption of the greener vegetables on your plate is always important for your liver. These vegetables have cleansing compounds that naturally clean your liver out. Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and Brussels sprouts help increase the liver's natural detoxification enzymes, protect it from damage, and improve blood levels of liver enzymes



2. Maintain a healthy weight - Obesity, particularly, abdominal, or central obesity, is a major risk factor for developing fatty liver disease. Together with a balanced diet and regular exercise, a healthy weight can be achieved and maintained

3. Add More Vitamin C To Your Diet- Citrus fruits, lemons, and oranges are high in vitamin C, which aids in the production of harmful compounds and helps in the recovery of a fatty liver. These nutrients aid in energy production, liver detoxification and inflammation reduction. Vitamin C, folic acid, phenolic acid, potassium, calcium, iron, and antioxidants are all abundant in grapefruit

4.Get vaccinated against Hepatitis B- You can reduce the risk of hepatitis B by getting the hepatitis B vaccine. The vaccine can be given to almost anyone, including infants, older adults and those with compromised immune systems

5. Take measures to prevent Hepatitis C: There is no such vaccine to prevent hepatitis C but you can reduce the risk of infection by not engaging in unprotected sex unless you are certain that your partner is not infected with HBV, HCV or any sexually transmitted infection. Don't use intravenous drugs, but that isn't an option, make sure that you use a need that is clean and sterile and use safe and clean shops when getting a piercing or tattoo



Don'ts



1. Avoid Consuming Too Much Alcohol - Alcohol is one of the main causes of fatty liver. Consuming of alcohol regularly is unhealthy and can cause liver diseases. Drinking more alcohol than your liver can handle destroys liver cells causing the buildup of unhealthy fat deposits. It can lead to liver inflammation (alcoholic hepatitis), scarring (cirrhosis) and even liver cancer. It can damage liver cells and lead to the swelling or scarring that becomes cirrhosis



2. Watch out for certain medicines - Some cholesterol drugs can occasionally have a side effect that causes liver problems. Painkiller is one of the hundreds of drugs like cold medicines and prescription pain medicines that can damage your liver. Taking more medication than you should or taking it for a prolonged period can cause serious liver damage.



3. Avoid Junk food – Avoid junk food like French fries, burgers, and pizzas. These food items are high in saturated fat,trans-fat content and are difficult to digest as the liver needs to work hard to process these food items

4. Avoid Red Meat-Red meat may be high in protein, but digesting it is a tough job for the liver. Excess protein build-up in the liver can lead to fatty liver diseases that can have adverse effects on the brain and kidney

5. Avoid toxins- Toxins can injure liver cells. Limit direct contact with toxins from cleaning and aerosol products, insecticides, chemicals, and additives. While using aerosols, make sure the room is ventilated, and ensure to wear a mask.

There's a lot more you can do to protect your liver and keep it healthy like maintaining good liver health by eating a healthy diet, eating a balanced diet, limiting alcohol consumption and quitting smoking etc. Prevention of liver cancer and cirrhosis related to viral infection can be done through the mandatory use of vaccines. Along with this, seek timely treatment for hepatitis B or C infection to avoid the risk of liver cancer. To avoid the risk of liver cancer, people with conditions like hepatitis B or C infection or liver cirrhosis should get regular liver cancer screening

(By Dr. Sanjay Rai, Sr. Consultant - Med OnC , ESIC Medical College Faridabad)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.