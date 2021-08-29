Want To Improve Your Memory? Avoid These Foods, Says Nutritionist Pooja Makhija

Avoid consumption of too much packed junk foods for better memory

Most of us may find ourselves forgetting important things on a daily basis. But before you curse your memory for giving up on you during important tasks, ask yourself if you are eating the right kind of food. According to nutritionist Pooja Makhija, your memory depends a lot on the kind of food you are providing your body with. In a fun video, she has illustrated the kind of foods that you should stay away from if you want to see a positive change in your memory power. The premise of the video is a conversation between the nutritionist and her brain, played in the clip by Pooja herself.

Avoid these foods for a sharp memory

In the video, Pooja hints that age may not be the only factor making you forgetful. The expert says that the first kind of food to avoid is packaged, soft drinks. She says, "The high fructose corn syrup found in that (sweetened cool drinks) is especially harmful, causing brain inflammation, impairing memory and learning."

She further advises against eating package junk food. She says, "Studies have found that when people consume higher amounts of trans fats, they have an increased risk of Alzheimer's disease, lower brain volume as well as cognitive decline." She also adds that diet soda contains elements that impair memory.

Speaking about instant noodles, Pooja says junk food negatively affects the brain by reducing the production of the molecule Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor. "It is this molecule that is imperative for long memory, learning as well as new neurons," she said.

Speaking of alcohol, the expert says, "Alcohol consumption, in general, affects the mind. Whether it is chronic alcohol abuse or social binge drinking, it leeches out Vitamin B1, which leads to a reduction in brain volume, destruction of neurotransmitters and in general, loss of memory."

Sharing the video, Pooja Makhija wrote, "Want to improve your memory? Knock these foods off to help heal the cognitive decline."

Watch the video here:

Explaining the type of foods you must eat to improve memory, she said, "Increase omega 3 rich foods like chia, flaxseeds, walnuts that increase the secretion of anti-inflammatory compounds in the brain and have a protective effect."

