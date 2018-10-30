Want To Get Rid Of White Spots On Your Teeth? Try These 6 Home Remedies Right Now!

Brushing your teeth is the most important oral hygiene tip.

Highlights White spots can develop on the teeth due to many reasons Coconut oil has antibacterial and antifungal properties Acidic foods can be a common cause of white spots on the teeth

Who would not want a beautiful smile with a set of stainless white teeth! If your teeth have white spots it can affect your smile as well. White spots can develop on the teeth due to many reasons. Some common factors include fluorosis which is a condition that damages the teeth enamel, poor dental hygiene, decalcification, acidity, loss of mineral in the teeth, nutritional deficiencies specially calcium, excessive consumption of acidic fruits and drinks that damage the enamel, dry mouth and braces on the teeth. But you need not worry as there are a number of approaches that can help eliminate white spots. These include micro abrasion, bleaching, porcelain veneers and others. All these procedures can be expensive and may require a number of visits to the dentist. Fortunately, there are some home remedies which can help you get rid of the white spots on your teeth.

Who would not want a beautiful smile with a set of stainless white teeth!

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: 10 Everyday Must Do's For Oral Hygiene

Try these 6 amazing home remedies if you have white spots on your teeth:

1. Brushing your teeth:

Brushing your teeth is the most important oral hygiene tip. You should brush twice daily and make sure that you brush all the different surfaces of your teeth. It is also necessary to brush your teeth after you eat something sweet. Also, you can use a fluoride rinse to keep your teeth clean. People who wear braces, normal brushing can be difficult so you can use specialized toothbrushes as well as floss that will help you brush and floss more easily through the wires.

Brushing your teeth is the most important oral hygiene tip.

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Avoid acidic foods:

Eating too many acidic foods can be a common cause of white spots on the teeth. Acidic foods and drinks can wear away the enamel on your teeth. This outer layer of enamel protects your teeth from damage and, if the outer layer gets worn down or removed, it can result in white spots and other oral problems.

Also read: Your Toothpaste Can Damage Your Teeth! Make Your Own All Natural Home Made Toothpaste

3. Oil pulling:

For this home remedy, it is best to use coconut oil. Coconut oil has antibacterial and anti fungal properties. You can take two tablespoons of coconut oil and swish it around your mouth for about ten minutes. You can wash your mouth with warm water after spitting out the oil. Coconut oil has lauric acid in it that helps remove plaque and helps get rid of the white spots on your teeth.

For this home remedy, it is best to use coconut oil.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Lemon:

Lemons contain citric acid which is a great way to get rid of white spots from teeth. Take some lemon juice and add a pinch of salt. Rub this mixture into your teeth for two or three minutes and then you can rinse out with water. This mixture helps remove the white spots as well as nourish your gums and get rid of bad breath.

5. Turmeric:

Age old spice turmeric is a great way to remove stains from your teeth and as such it works well for the white spots too. Take some turmeric powder and mix it with salt and lemon juice to create a paste. Wash your hands and gently rub this paste onto your teeth for about two minutes. Finally, rinse it with water.

6. Vinegar:

Vinegar contains acidic properties that can be an effective way to get rid of white spots from teeth. All you have to do is mix some vinegar and baking soda to make a thick paste. Using this paste while brushing your teeth works well. You can do this once in a week for better results.

Also reason: 7 Reasons For White Spots On Your Skin

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.