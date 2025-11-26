Volcanic Ash Missed India, But Pollution Risks Haven't: Doctors Warn, Share Tips

When news broke that volcanic ash from Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi eruption had entered Indian airspace, especially over Delhi NCR, it sparked understandable concern in a city already battling hazardous air pollution levels. But atmospheric scientists and meteorological agencies have clarified that while the ash plume did drift at high altitudes across India, it never descended to ground-level concentrations capable of harming people directly. This distinction is crucial. Volcanic ash is not toxic smoke but a fine mixture of rock, minerals and acidic gases, often small enough to behave like PM2.5 particles. If it were present at significant concentrations near the ground, the health impact could be severe. But in India's case, the ash remained dispersed in upper air layers and did not interact with the air Delhi residents breathe.

However, doctors caution that the existing air pollution crisis in Delhi NCR is already severe enough to trigger exactly the same respiratory, skin and eye symptoms commonly associated with volcanic ash exposure. In other words, while the volcanic plume itself posed no danger, the city's air remains unhealthy, and residents must continue to take strong protective measures.

To help navigate the current air-quality situation, NDTV spoke to several Indian specialists who have shared practical, medically sound steps citizens should follow until pollution levels ease.

What Volcanic Ash Would Normally Do, And Why India Was Safe This Time

According to Dr Rajesh Kumar Gupta, Director, Institute of Respiratory Medicine and Interventional Pulmonology, Yashoda Medicity Indirapuram, volcanic ash consists of "extremely fine particles, often under 10 microns, small enough to bypass the nose's filtering system and reach deep into the lungs."

However, he emphasises that India did not experience this type of exposure. Satellite models showed the ash plume stayed at high altitudes and did not mix with Delhi's ground-level air.

This means the symptoms that people in Delhi may have experienced yesterday, like irritation, bronchial inflammation, and oxygen-level disturbances typically linked to ash, were not caused by the volcanic plume, but continue to be driven by Delhi's PM2.5 and PM10 pollution, which remain elevated.

Delhi's Existing Pollution Still Mimics The Health Risks Of Ash

Even without volcanic ash settling locally, doctors warn that Delhi's air pollution, one of the worst globally, can produce similar symptoms like:

Irritation of upper airways

Dry cough, throat burning and sneezing

Chest tightness, wheezing and breathlessness

Exacerbation of asthma, COPD and bronchitis

Eye redness, dryness and watering

Skin dryness and irritation

This makes precaution equally important, even though the volcanic ash itself was not the direct cause.

Doctor-Verified Protection Measures For Delhi Residents

1. Lung Protection: Steps Residents Must Continue To Follow

Dr Gupta recommends measures that are relevant not because of volcanic ash landing in India, but because Delhi's pollution alone is hazardous enough to cause respiratory flare-ups.

Stay Indoors When Possible: Keep windows closed during high-pollution hours. Use HEPA air purifiers if available.

Keep windows closed during high-pollution hours. Use HEPA air purifiers if available. Wear The Right Mask: "N95 or N99 masks are essential. Cloth or surgical masks are not effective against PM2.5-level pollution," he says.

"N95 or N99 masks are essential. Cloth or surgical masks are not effective against PM2.5-level pollution," he says. Avoid Early Morning Outdoor Activity: Pollution peaks in the early morning. Jogging during this time forces deeper inhalation of pollutants.

Pollution peaks in the early morning. Jogging during this time forces deeper inhalation of pollutants. For Asthma And COPD Patients: Continue preventer inhalers regularly, keep rescue inhalers accessible, and avoid outdoor exposure entirely during "severe" AQI periods

Continue preventer inhalers regularly, keep rescue inhalers accessible, and avoid outdoor exposure entirely during "severe" AQI periods Hydration Helps The Airways: Drink adequate water to keep the airway mucosa moist and reduce irritation.

Drink adequate water to keep the airway mucosa moist and reduce irritation. Keep Indoor Air Clean: Avoid sweeping or dry dusting, use wet mops instead to prevent particle resuspension.

2. Respiratory Health Guidance: More Tips For Easier Breathing

Dr Manoj Kumar Goel, Principal Director & Unit Head - Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine, at Fortis Gurgaon emphasises some more steps for proper respiratory health:

Limit outdoor exposure, especially mornings/evenings

Maintain indoor humidity at 40-60%

Drinking warm fluids helps soothe irritation

Use saline nasal rinses to clear pollutants

He stresses that children, older adults, pregnant women, and those with lung or heart disease must take extra precautions.

3. Skin Protection During High Pollution: Dermatologist Shares Tips

Even though volcanic ash did not settle over India, Delhi's pollution still irritates the skin. Dr Rashmi Sharma, Senior Consultant Dermatology, Fortis Gurgaon recommends:

Limit outdoor exposure, particularly for those with eczema or allergies

Cleanse gently with a mild, pH-balanced cleanser after returning indoors

Avoid scrubs, which may worsen micro-abrasions

Moisturise frequently with ceramide or hyaluronic-acid based creams

Use broad-spectrum SPF 30+ sunscreen

Maintain indoor humidity at 40-60%

Keep prescribed creams handy for flare-ups

4. Eye Protection: Care That Matters

Dr Parul Maheshwari Sharma, Principal Director & HOD - Ophthalmology, Fortis Gurgaon, highlights:

Wear wrap-around sunglasses outdoors

Use preservative-free lubricating drops to keep eyes moist

Rinse eyes gently with clean water if they feel gritty

Prefer glasses over contact lenses during high-pollution days

Keep windows closed and use HEPA filtration indoors

Children and the elderly are particularly vulnerable, she adds.

The Ethiopian volcanic ash plume may have passed over Indian airspace, but experts confirm it never reached levels that posed any direct health threat. However, Delhi NCR's ongoing air-pollution crisis continues to endanger respiratory, skin and eye health, and the precautions recommended for volcanic ash exposure remain equally essential for everyday survival in the city's hazardous air.

Doctors unanimously emphasise staying informed through IMD and SAFAR updates, limiting outdoor activity, wearing certified masks, maintaining healthy indoor environments, and seeking prompt care if symptoms worsen.

