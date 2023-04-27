6 Vegan Sources Of Iron That Can Help Prevent Anaemia

Lentils are a great source of iron and various other nutrients for vegetarians

Iron is one of the most important nutrients that the body needs. Iron deficiency is also the most common type of nutrient deficiency. besides facilitating many functions in the body. Iron also helps boost our overall health in various ways.

Here are some common benefits of consuming iron:

Increase haemoglobin in the blood

Reduces bruising

Helps fight lethargy

Improves cognition

Boosts immunity

Better skin health

Improves hair health

To help ensure we consume enough iron, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares a few vegetarian foods that are abundant in iron. She writes, “Iron is an essential nutrient that plays an important role in many bodily functions. A diet lacking in iron can result in low energy levels, shortness of breath, headaches, irritability, dizziness, or anaemia.”

“If you are a vegetarian, do not worry! With the number of options available, you can ensure that your body does not get iron deficiency.” She continues.

Level of iron available in common vegetarian options, as per the expert:

Amaranth (25g) = 2.8g Ragi (20g) = 1.2 mg Raisins (10g) = 0.7 mg Lentils (30g) = 6.6 mg Soybeans (30g) = 2.4 mg Curry leaves (10g) = 0.87 mg

Tips to improve iron absorption, as per the nutritionist:

Consuming vitamin C-rich foods together with foods rich in non-heme iron may increase the absorption of iron by up to 300%.

Avoid coffee and tea with meals

Soaking, sprouting and fermenting grains and legumes can improve iron absorption by lowering the amount of phytates naturally present in these foods

Use a cast iron pan

Consuming plant foods like legumes and quinoa that are rich in the amino acid lysine together with your iron-rich meals may increase iron absorption

Add these readily available foods to your daily diet to ensure you're consuming enough iron, especially as a vegetarian. Make sure to also follow these simple tips to ensure the iron you consume is being absorbed sufficiently.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.