Vegan Keto Diet: Know What To Eat And Avoid For Weight Loss

Keto diet has gained huge popularity in the past years. This is a no-carb weight loss diet that makes you consume only healthy fats. This diet helps in weight loss and offers other health benefits. Most foods consumed on a keto diet are animal-based products. But vegans too can follow this weight loss diet. Understanding the vegan ketogenic diet can be quite tricky. A vegan diet is free of animal-based products that it is usually high in carbs. The vegan version of the popular keto diet is loaded with plant-based products but with foods that contain fewer carbs. It also allows you to add enough amount of protein to your diet. Here's a list of foods you should eat and avoid in a vegan keto diet.

Vegan keto diet: Know what to eat and avoid

To follow a healthy vegetarian diet, here are foods you should eat and avoid

Foods to eat

Add plant-based fats such as olive oil, coconut oil, avocado oil or nuts oils.

It is best to choose non-starchy vegetables such as leafy greens especially spinach, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, cauliflower, peppers, mushrooms, and cucumber.

While following a vegan keto diet do not skip protein sources such as peanut butter and full-fat tofu.

Nuts and seeds are extremely healthy and can help in weight loss too. Almonds, cashews, walnuts, pistachios, Brazil nuts, chia seeds, hemp seeds, flax seeds, pumpkin seeds and macadamia nuts are some best options.

You can also add spices, lemon and a few fruits to your diet.

Foods to avoid

To follow a vegan keto diet you should avoid all animal-based products. Starchy vegetables, legumes, grains and alcohol should be avoided.

Vegan keto snacks

When on a diet, the hunger pangs you experience between the meals make you consume unnecessary calories. Some began-keto friendly snacks you can try are- coconut-based products like coconut chips, nuts and coconut bars. You can also consume cucumber. Nuts and seeds are also healthy and heavy snacks that can be consumed in moderation.

