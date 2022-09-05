Varicose Veins: Can They Be Cured Through Ayurveda?

Varicose veins: Eating healthy foods can help improve our overall health at VV

Twisted, swollen veins are known as varicose veins. Varicose veins can develop in any area (near the skin's surface) vein. Leg veins are the most frequently affected by varicose veins. This is due to the fact that standing and walking put more strain on the lower body's veins.

Varicose veins and spider veins, a typical, minor variety of varicose veins, are frequently only an aesthetic concern for many people. Others may have aching pain and discomfort from varicose veins. Varicose veins can occasionally result in more severe issues.

Ayurveda is a traditional branch of medicine that has its origins in India. It emphasises encouraging mental, bodily, and spiritual harmony in order to achieve both physical and mental wellness. It frequently combines food, massage, and/or meditation with herbal treatments.

Many different medical issues have been treated for ages using ayurvedic medication. Varicose veins are just one of them. In this article, we discuss how Ayurveda can be used to one's advantage to cure varicose veins.

There are various aspects of Ayurveda that can be used to cure or manage varicose veins. These factors include diet, medication, workouts, and lifestyle changes. Here are simple ways in which you can manage varicose veins through Ayurveda.

How Ayurveda helps manage varicose veins:

1. Ayurvedic diet

Based on the principles of Ayurvedic medicine, the Ayurvedic diet aims to balance various forms of energy in your body, which is thought to improve health. This diet states that the things you should eat to encourage inner harmony depend on your dosha.

For instance, the pitta dosha restricts spices, nuts, and seeds and prioritises cooling, energising foods. While avoiding dried fruits, pungent herbs, and raw vegetables, the Vata dosha prefers warm, moist, and grounding foods. Last but not least, the Kapha dosha discourages the consumption of heavy foods like nuts, seeds, and oils in favour of fruits, vegetables, and legumes. For all three doshas, it is forbidden to consume red meat, artificial sweeteners, and processed foods. The Ayurvedic diet, on the other hand, promotes consuming healthy, whole foods.

2. Ayurvedic massage

Ayurvedic massage may also be called Abhyanga. Traditional drugs called ayurvedic medicines are frequently taken orally. Varicose veins can be treated with a variety of medications, according to Everyday Ayurveda. Sometimes extended ingredient lists might be seen on Ayurvedic drug labels. They may include a range of natural goods, such as flora, fauna, minerals, and metals.

3. Enema therapy

Medicated enemas are used as part of this therapy. These are given rectally according to a set timetable. They include a variety of organic ingredients, just like Ayurvedic medicines. These ingredients help differentiate ayurvedic enemas from enemas performed through modern medicine.

4. Medicinal help

Besides ayurvedic techniques, varicose veins can also be improved through small lifestyle changes. For example, mild regular exercising/walking, yoga, talking breaks when standing for long hours, etc. may also be helpful.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.