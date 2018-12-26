Use Of Multiple Social Media Platforms Linked To Depression: Everything You Should Know

Many people suffering from depression, anxiety or both resort to social media for comfort

Highlights Using multiple social media platforms can lead to depression People often go online on social media to fill gaps in their lives Social media can lead to depression and in turn, more use of social media

We all have multiple social media platform apps installed on our phones. Some of the most common social media apps which people use include Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram and Snapchat. A lot of time is spent (often wasted) on browsing through social media feeds. And if a recent study is to be believed, using multiple social media platforms can lead to depression. In the present times, many people go online in order to make up for their loneliness and keep themselves engaged. Only a few realise that going through what other people are doing in their lives is contributing to nothing but more loneliness and even depression.

It was a part of national survey conducted by Pitt's Centre for Research and Media, Technology and Health. It was found that use of multiple social media platforms is more strongly linked to anxiety and depression among young adults as compared to the total amount of time they spend on social media.

It was found that participants who used anywhere between 7 to 11 platforms were 3.1 times more likely to have symptoms of depression and anxiety as compared to the ones who used zero or two platforms.

The reason why multiple social media platforms use is being linked to depression and anxiety might be because people use them to fill in the gaps in their lives. It can be inferred that social media can lead to depression, and in turn, more use of social media.

There can be a possibility that people suffering from anxiety or depression or both use a broader range of social media. They might be searching for avenues for a setting which makes them feel more comfortable and accepting.

Photo Credit: iStock

Other ways to curb depression and anxiety:

1. Talking therapy: Cognitive behavioural, interpersonal and problem-solving therapies can be effective in terms of helping a person deal with depression and anxiety. Cognitive behavioural therapy will teach you to adjust your thoughts and actions; interpersonal therapy teaches how to communicate in a better way; and problem-solving therapy teaches you the skill to solve your problems.

2. Exercise: It is a proven fact that exercise is great for your mind and body. Something as simple as a brisk walk can give a boost to happiness hormones endorphins and improve your self-esteem, confidence and may even improve your relationships. People suffering from depression and anxiety can benefit from exercising.

3. Relaxation techniques:Yoga, meditation, breathing exercises and other relaxation techniques are an effective way to curb depression and anxiety.

4. Have a healthy diet: What you eat has a great deal of influence on not just your physical health, but also your mental health. Indulging too much in comfort food, sugar and alcohol can further worsen your depression and anxiety. Stick to healthy fruits and vegetables in order to control these conditions.

5. Get organised: Make your world more organised, set short-term goals and do something meaningful in life. Look for something that gives you a sense of purpose and it can help in controlling your depression and anxiety.

(With inputs from braininstitute.pitt.edu)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.