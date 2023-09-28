Turmeric & Other Herbs That Can Help Cure Chronic Indigestion

Chamomile tea promotes relaxation and helps with indigestion and stomach discomfort

Chronic indigestion, also known as functional dyspepsia, is a digestive disorder characterised by recurring or persistent pain or discomfort in the upper abdomen. It can also involve symptoms such as bloating, nausea, early satiety, and a feeling of fullness after eating. The exact cause of chronic indigestion is often unclear, but it is believed to be multifactorial, involving factors such as abnormal stomach motility, heightened sensitivity to stomach acid, psychological factors, and Helicobacter pylori infection.

While certain herbs have been traditionally used to manage digestive issues and may provide some relief, it is important to note that chronic indigestion is a complex condition that may require a holistic approach for effective management. These herbs may help alleviate symptoms such as bloating and nausea, but they may not address the underlying causes of chronic indigestion.

It is always recommended to consult with a healthcare professional or a qualified herbalist before using any herbs to treat chronic indigestion, as individual cases can vary and professional guidance is vital to ensure safety and proper usage. Additionally, a comprehensive treatment plan may include dietary and lifestyle changes, stress management techniques, and possible medications or therapeutic interventions, depending on the severity and underlying causes of the condition.

Turmeric contains curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory properties and may assist in indigestion relief. Use it in cooking, or consume as a supplement. Here are other amazing herbs that are known for their potential benefits in relieving indigestion.

9 Herbs apart from turmeric that can help cure chronic indigestion:

1. Peppermint

May help to relax the muscles of the gastrointestinal tract, easing indigestion symptoms. Consume it as a tea or in capsule form.

2. Ginger

Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, ginger can reduce nausea and improve digestion. Use fresh ginger in cooking or make ginger tea.

3. Chamomile

Promotes relaxation and helps with indigestion and stomach discomfort. Consume as a tea before or after meals.

4. Fennel

Often used to relieve bloating and gas, fennel may help in soothing indigestion. Consume it as a tea or chew on fennel seeds.

5. Licorice root

Supports digestive health by reducing inflammation and protecting the stomach lining. It is available as a supplement or tea.

6. Marshmallow root

Forms a protective layer within the stomach and oesophagus, potentially reducing acid reflux symptoms. Consume it as a tea, capsule, or in powdered form.

7. Dandelion root

Can aid digestion by stimulating bile production and supporting liver health. Brew dandelion root tea for consumption.

8. Cinnamon

Stimulates digestion, reduces gas, and may alleviate stomach cramps. Add a sprinkle of cinnamon to your meals or consume it as a tea.

9. Slippery elm

Forms a protective coating within the digestive tract and may ease heartburn and indigestion. Consume it as a tea or in capsule form.

It's important to note that herbs should be used as supplements to an overall healthy lifestyle and should not replace medical advice or treatment. Remember to consult with a healthcare professional before incorporating these herbs into your routine, especially if you have underlying health conditions or are taking medications.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.