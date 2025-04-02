Trying To Increase Your Daily Step Count? Try These Tips

A daily step count refers to the number of steps a person takes in a day, which is often tracked using a pedometer, smartphone, or fitness wearable. Increasing daily step count is widely recognised as a simple yet effective way to improve overall health. Walking more frequently can help with weight management, cardiovascular health, blood sugar regulation, and mental well-being. Studies suggest that aiming for at least 7,000 to 10,000 steps per day is beneficial, but any increase in movement can contribute to better health. Read on as we share the many benefits of increasing your daily step count.

Tips to help increase your daily step count

1. Walk while talking on the phone

Instead of sitting while taking calls, walk around your home, office, or even outdoors. If you spend a lot of time on the phone, this simple habit can add thousands of extra steps to your daily count without requiring extra time out of your day.

2. Park farther from your destination

Whether you're going to work, the grocery store, or the gym, parking farther away from the entrance forces you to walk more. Over time, these extra steps accumulate and contribute significantly to your daily total.

3. Use a fitness tracker or step counter

Wearing a pedometer or using a smartphone app to track your steps can motivate you to move more. Many fitness trackers set step goals and provide reminders to move if you've been inactive for too long, making it easier to stay on track.

4. Take walking breaks during the day

If you work at a desk for long hours, take short walking breaks every hour. Even a five-minute walk around the office, home, or outdoors can refresh your mind and add steps to your daily count while reducing the risks associated with prolonged sitting.

5. Walk instead of driving for short distances

For errands within a reasonable distance, consider walking instead of driving. Whether it's picking up groceries, mailing a package, or getting coffee, choosing to walk rather than drive helps you incorporate more steps into your routine while reducing fuel consumption.

6. Plan walking meetings

If possible, turn meetings or casual work discussions into walking meetings. Walking while talking can boost creativity, improve focus, and provide the added benefit of increased physical activity compared to sitting in a conference room or office.

7. Take a walk after meals

Walking for even 10-15 minutes after meals helps with digestion, regulates blood sugar levels, and adds to your step count. Making post-meal walks a daily habit can be especially beneficial for those managing blood sugar levels or weight loss.

8. Engage in walking-friendly hobbies

Finding activities that naturally involve walking can make increasing your step count more enjoyable. Hobbies such as hiking, nature walks, photography, or exploring new neighbourhoods encourage more movement without feeling like exercise.

By incorporating these small but effective habits into your routine, you can significantly boost your daily step count without drastically changing your lifestyle. Walking more frequently not only improves physical health but also enhances mood, energy levels, and overall well-being.

