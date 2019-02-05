Try This Homemade Tonic For Better Digestion, Liver And Brain Health!

Turmeric is an effective antioxidant and has been used for years due to its medicinal properties.

Highlights Starting your day with a natural detox can reboot your system Cinnamon is the most delicious and healthiest spices on the planet Nutmeg is a common spice which can be beneficial for overall body detox

Detoxifying your body is one of the most important things you can do for maintaining optimal health, energy levels, boosting the immune system and losing body fat. Starting your day with a natural detox is a great way to reboot your system, revitalize your body, and feel charged throughout the day. Our early morning habits can give a kick start to our day and will have a significant impact on our life. If you start the day right, you will feel active and energetic. It will also lead to better concentration, and less sadness and anxiety. Health expert Luke Coutinho in his recent Instagram post talks about a natural tonic which can be easily prepared at home. This tonic is great to keep your liver and blood clean and toxin free.

The ingredients that go into making this homemade drink are cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, turmeric, lemon juice, cayenne pepper and black pepper.

Ginger can be called a superfood that fights inflammation and can cure several chronic issues. From indigestion to chemotherapy to managing diabetes to weight loss ginger seems to be a solution for half of your problems. It is great for healing and protecting the gut. It is also beneficial for reducing sinus and provides relief from colds and flu.

It goes without saying that cinnamon is the most delicious and healthiest spices on the planet. It can lower blood sugar levels, manage hypertension, reduce heart disease and has many other impressive health benefits. Cinnamon can be used in the process of detoxification as it helps in eliminating the harmful substances from the body naturally.

Turmeric is an effective antioxidant and has been used for years due to its medicinal properties. By using turmeric on a regular basis, it can help the liver efficiently process the metabolic wastes and toxins. It rejuvenates the liver cells and helps liver function smoothly. The copper in the turmeric tends to cool down your liver from excess work. Thus, turmeric is one of the best natural healers that help fight inflammation and promotes smooth functioning of the liver.

Nutmeg is a common spice which can be beneficial for overall body detox. Nutmeg helps to eliminate toxins from the liver and kidneys.

Cayenne pepper or black pepper is used to cleanse the body. It is often known to lose weight, as it can speed up the process of metabolism. It can also help in aiding digestion and flush out the toxins from the body.

Learn how to make it:

Mix all these healthy ingredients into water and boil. Wait till the mixture reduces to half. Add one tablespoon lemon juice in the water and drink it twice a day.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.