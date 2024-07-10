Try These Ayurvedic Drinks For Better Immunity This Monsoon

Ayurvedic drinks such as fennel tea can help boost your immunity during monsoon

Immunity can be lowered during the monsoon season due to several factors. The increase in humidity and temperature provides a conducive environment for the growth of bacteria, viruses, and fungi, leading to a higher risk of infections. Additionally, sudden weather changes can stress the body, weakening the immune system. Poor water quality and an increase in vector-borne diseases like malaria and dengue also contribute to the heightened risk. Ayurvedic drinks can help bolster immunity during this time by providing natural antioxidants, anti-inflammatory agents, and essential vitamins that strengthen the body's defence mechanisms. Below we share a list of Ayurvedic drinks that can boost your immunity during the monsoon season.

These Ayurvedic drinks that can enhance your immunity during the monsoon season

1. Turmeric milk

Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound with powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that enhance immune function.Turmeric milk can also improve digestion, reduce inflammation, and promote better sleep.

2. Tulsi tea

Tulsi (Holy basil) is rich in antioxidants and has antimicrobial properties that help strengthen the immune system and fight infections. This tea also aids in reducing stress, improving respiratory health, and promoting digestion.

3. Ginger tea

Ginger contains gingerol, a bioactive compound with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects that enhance immune response. Ginger tea helps in alleviating nausea, improving digestion, and reducing muscle pain.

4. Amla juice

Amla (Indian gooseberry) is one of the richest sources of vitamin C, which is essential for a strong immune system and combating infections. It also aids in detoxification, improves skin health, and enhances digestive function.

5. Ashwagandha milk

Ashwagandha is an adaptogen that helps the body manage stress, which can improve immune function. It also supports mental clarity, reduces anxiety, and enhances physical stamina.

6. Cumin water

Cumin (jeera) seeds are rich in antioxidants and have antimicrobial properties that help boost the immune system. Cumin water aids digestion, reduces bloating, and can help in weight management.

7. Neem tea

Neem has powerful antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal properties that help protect against infections and boost immunity. It also purifies the blood, improves skin health, and aids in detoxification.

8. Lemon and honey water

Lemon is rich in vitamin C, and honey has antimicrobial properties that together boost the immune system. This drink also promotes hydration, aids digestion, and provides a natural energy boost.

9. Cinnamon tea

Cinnamon has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antimicrobial properties that help enhance immune function. It also helps regulate blood sugar levels, improves heart health, and aids digestion.

10. Fennel tea

Fennel seeds contain antioxidants and antimicrobial compounds that help strengthen the immune system. Fennel tea aids digestion, reduces bloating, and can relieve menstrual discomfort.

Incorporating these Ayurvedic drinks into your daily routine during the monsoon season can help strengthen your immune system and support overall health. Each drink offers unique benefits, from boosting antioxidant levels to improving digestion and reducing inflammation, ensuring a holistic approach to maintaining wellness.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.