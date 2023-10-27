Try These 3 Meal Options Packed With 30 Grams Of Protein

Tofu is an excellent plant-based source of protein

Protein is an essential macronutrient that should be an essential part of your daily diet. It is commonly believed that protein only helps with weight loss and muscle building. Well, it does a lot more than that. Protein is the building block of your body. It plays a crucial role in maintaining overall health. It keeps you full for longer and promotes weight loss. However, not many are aware of natural sources of protein. In this article, let's explore some of these. We've three meal options that can offer you around 30 grams of protein.

3 meal options with 30 grams of protein

In an Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra says, "In the quest for ample protein intake, the struggle can sometimes feel like searching for a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow. But today, we are excited to share not just one but three incredible meals, each packing a whopping 30g of protein."

She also highlighted that protein is essential for your overall well-being and not just for building muscles

1. Quinoa and lentil salad

Both quinoa and lentils are loaded with protein. A combination of these two can be quite filling and help with weight loss. This salad can also add a good amount of fibre to your diet.

Quinoa can also offer you folate, vitamin B6, vitamin E, iron, zinc, magnesium and potassium.

Lentils are also well-packed with essential nutrients like folate, vitamin B6, iron, magnesium, potassium and zinc.

2. Scrambled tofu and veggie bowl

This vegan meal option can also offer a variety of nutrients along with enough protein.

With scrambled tofu, you can add veggies and spices of your choice. This combination is filling as well as weight loss-friendly.

3. Masoor dal kebabs

Masoor dal is commonly used in Indian households. Other than making a curry, you can use masoor dal for preparing a salad, cheela or kebabs.

Masoor dal kebabs are filling, delicious as well as highly nutritious.

Try these three combinations and do not compromise with your daily protein intake.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.