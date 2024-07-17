Travelling This Summer? Follow These Essential Tips To Better Manage The Heat

By following these tips, you can ensure a safer and healthier summer travel experience

Traveling in summer can indeed pose several health risks due to the increased heat and sun exposure. Common issues include dehydration, heat exhaustion, heatstroke, sunburn, and an increased risk of foodborne illnesses due to higher temperatures affecting food storage. Additionally, prolonged exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays can lead to skin damage and increase the risk of skin cancer. These health issues can be prevented by following essential tips. Read on as we share some of these tips to help travel safe this summer.

Essential tips for better management during summer travel:

1. Stay hydrated

In hot weather, your body loses more fluids through sweat. Drinking plenty of water helps maintain your body's fluid balance, preventing dehydration, which can cause fatigue, dizziness, and headaches. Staying hydrated also supports your cardiovascular system and helps regulate your body temperature.

2. Wear sunscreen

Prolonged exposure to the sun's UV rays can cause sunburn, premature aging, and increase the risk of skin cancer. Applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher protects your skin by blocking harmful UV rays, reducing the risk of these issues and keeping your skin healthy.

3. Dress appropriately

Wearing light-coloured, loose-fitting, and breathable clothing helps your body stay cool by allowing better air circulation and reflecting rather than absorbing the sun's heat. This reduces the risk of heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

4. Plan activities during cooler parts of the day

Engaging in outdoor activities during the early morning or late evening, when temperatures are lower, minimises your exposure to intense heat and sunlight. This can prevent overheating and reduce the likelihood of dehydration and sunburn.

5. Eat light & balanced meals

Heavy meals can make you feel sluggish in hot weather and are harder for your body to digest. Opting for lighter, balanced meals with plenty of fruits and vegetables provides essential nutrients and helps maintain your energy levels without overloading your digestive system.

6. Take regular breaks

When traveling, especially on long journeys, taking regular breaks allows you to rest, stretch, and rehydrate. This practice helps prevent fatigue, reduces the risk of blood clots, and keeps your circulation healthy, ensuring you stay alert and comfortable.

7. Protect your eyes

Wearing sunglasses with UV protection shields your eyes from harmful ultraviolet rays, reducing the risk of cataracts and other eye damage. It also helps prevent squinting, which can cause headaches and strain.

8. Use insect repellent

Summer travel often involves being outdoors where insects like mosquitoes are more active. Using insect repellent protects you from bites, which can carry diseases like malaria, dengue, and Zika virus, ensuring you stay healthy and comfortable.

9. Stay cool

Using fans, air conditioning, or seeking shade helps your body maintain a normal temperature. Staying cool prevents heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke, which can occur when your body overheats.

10. Be aware of heat exhaustion symptoms

Recognising the symptoms of heat exhaustion, such as heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, nausea, and headache, allows you to take prompt action by moving to a cooler place, drinking water, and resting. This awareness helps prevent the condition from escalating to heatstroke, a serious and potentially life-threatening condition.

By following these tips, you can ensure a safer and healthier summer travel experience, allowing you to enjoy your trip without compromising your well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.