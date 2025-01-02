Transform Your 30s With These Easy Nutritionist-Approved Lifestyle Changes

As we focus more on following a strict fitness regime, we sometimes tend to forget the basics. We end up skipping breakfast, lunch due to lack of time, sleeping less than the required time and more. While the 20s are generally filled with the vibrant energy to take part in multiple activities, turning 30 can mark the beginning of the change. Our body starts feeling a bit tired by the time we reach the mid-30s, leading to a lesser interest in active participation. If you are going through similar health issues in your life, don't worry, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee got you covered.

Anjali Mukerjee sat for a conversation with Kunal Jaisingh and host Rohit Bose Roy for for a YouTube show on How Nutrition Can Truly Change Everything. In a clip shared on Instagram, she says, “By the time you're 30-35, you're a little tired, your skin is a little lacklustre, you're having indigestion, you're probably having acidity, sometimes your protein value is low. Most of the Indian population is low in protein. So you need to up your protein intake if you want to be healthy. So some people are eating on the go, eating sweets, eating fried. So that's the normal life, right? But if you just rectify the basics.”

When Rohit Bose Roy asks her to elaborate on what the basics are, Anjali Mukerjee responds, “For the basics, first is hydration, for instance.” Then, she raises a few questions, “Are you drinking two to three litres of water? Are you taking adequate protein in the day? Are you taking enough fibre in the day? Are you eating enough fruits and vegetables?”

The host further questions if coffee is okay. To which, the nutritionist replies, “Black coffee, fortunately, is okay.”

Sharing the video on her social media handle, Anjali writes in the caption, “The truth is, our modern lifestyle isn't kind to our health. Fried snacks, sugary treats, and eating on the go have become the norm,” adding, “But basics matter. Hydration, protein, fibre, and real, wholesome food can change the game.”

According to the nutritionist, you can take care of the basics just by making these small changes in your life:

Drink 3 litres of water daily. Add quality protein to every meal. Eat enough fruits and vegetables for essential fibre. Cut back on processed foods.

“It's about building sustainable habits. Small changes make a big difference over time. Start today—your future self will thank you,” Anjali Mukerjee concludes.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.