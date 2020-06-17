Top Causes Of Obesity You Must Watch Out For

Obesity can increase the risk of several diseases

Obesity is a serious medical condition that requires timely attention and treatment. Being obese puts you at a higher risk of several chronic conditions. Following a healthy diet and lifestyle are the most effective ways to prevent obesity. According to the World Health Organisation, overweight and obesity are major risk factors for a number of chronic diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer. Obesity has reached epidemic proportions globally, with at least 2.8 million people dying each year as a result of being overweight or obese. To fight the complications linked with obesity, it is extremely important to understand the causes of obesity. Controlling these causes can help you prevent obesity and its complications.

Top causes of obesity

1. Genetics

Children of obese parents are more likely to suffer from the condition. It is one of the non-modifiable factors which cannot be controlled.

2. Low physical activity

Physical activity helps burn calories. A sedentary lifestyle can make spend fewer calories. Consuming more calories in a day than you burn leads to weight gain. WHO states that, an increased consumption of energy-dense foods, without an equal increase in physical activity, leads to an unhealthy increase in weight.

Regular exercise is necessary to maintain a healthy weight

Photo Credit: iStock

People should engage in adequate levels of physical activity throughout their lives. At least 150 minutes of regular, moderate-intensity physical activity per week reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, colon cancer and breast cancer.

3. Poor diet or food addiction

An unhealthy diet is a modifiable factor that can be controlled anytime. Consuming a high-calorie diet can be harmful to your weight. To prevent obesity you need to restrict the consumption of processed or fast foods. Consume a balanced diet loaded with fruits and vegetables that can provide you all the necessary nutrients in the right quantity. Controlling sugar consumption also plays an important role in weight management.

Many also suffer from addiction to certain foods, especially fast foods. It creates a strong urge to consume unhealthy calories. Fast foods are deprived of nutrition and loaded with calories. Uncontrolled addiction to fast foods can also lead to obesity.

Consume a balanced diet to ensure intake of all necessary nutrients

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Some medical conditions

It is another non-modifiable factor. Medical conditions like PCOS, underactive thyroid, osteoarthritis and other conditions that affect hormones linked with body weight can also contribute to obesity. Excess weight due to these reasons needs medical attention.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.