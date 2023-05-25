Thyroid: 7 Herbs That Can Help Boost Thyroid Health

If you are experiencing symptoms of thyroid problems, it is important to see a healthcare provider

Thyroid hormones cannot be replaced by herbs, although some may enhance thyroid health and function. The thyroid is an endocrine gland that regulates the synthesis of thyroid hormones. Thyroid problems can result in an imbalance of hormones that may have an effect on the body.

Some herbal supplements may interact with your body's natural hormones to improve the way your thyroid functions. Keep in mind that the effects of herbal remedies on one type of thyroid disease are probably not the same for all types of thyroid disease if you are considering them.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra helps us better understand what herbs can pose helpful for people with thyroid. She writes, “Including certain herbs in a person's diet may help support thyroid function.” Continue reading as we share herbs nutritionist Batra suggests for good thyroid health.

Herbs that may improve thyroid health, according to the nutritionist:

1. Ashwagandha

It contains alkaloids, steroidal, and saponin chemicals which are essential for active hormonal pathways in the system. These chemical constituents involve increasing the production of the T4 hormone with the help of the conversion of T4 to T3.

2. Ginger root

Ginger can help relieve persistent hypothyroid symptoms. Also, it may have beneficial effects in terms of weight reduction and regulation of the FBS and lipid profile in hypothyroid patients.

3. Moringa

Moringa Oleifera regulates the production of thyroxine and triiodothyronine due to the presence of polyphenols in addition to thiocyanate and also promotes good metabolism

4. Black cumin seed (Nigella)

It decreases inflammation, helps to reduce TSH and anti-TPO antibodies, and raises T3.

5. Sage

Sage contains rosmarinic acid in a high percent. It inhibit immunoglobulin effects on Thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) receptor, and it also decrease the peripheral conversion of T3

6. Licorice

Assists in protecting the thyroid gland from oxidative damage and helps to lower levels of cortisol (Cortisol can inhibit secretion of TSH, thyroid stimulating hormone from the pituitary gland.

7. Lemon balm

It is effective in blockage of TSH binding to the receptor by acting on the hormones and receptor itself. It also acts on inhibiting the cyclic AMP production by stimulating the TSH receptor as antibodies. It contains a large amount of rosimarinic acid. Mostly rosmarinic acid affects IgG antibodies

It is important to note that while these herbs may be beneficial for thyroid health, they should not be used as a replacement for conventional medical treatment. If you are experiencing symptoms of thyroid problems, it is important to see a healthcare provider for an accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.