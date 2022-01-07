Three Most Important Tips To Start This Year With

Make regular exercising an integral part of your life

With the new year, comes our resolutions to stay fit. As we step into 2022, most of us pledge to remain healthy all through. The fresh start has somehow rekindled the spark of following a healthy lifestyle. Well, if you are looking for some healthy tips, you need to check out Rujuta Diwekar's latest Instagram post. The nutritionist shared three sustainable tips around food, exercise and gender equations that will help you remain fit and fine. In the video, she has warned the viewers to be careful with the diet fads that keep changing with time and be consistent with their regular fitness regime.

1. Food

- Don't make food choices based on a single nutrient. Rujuta Diwekar stated that sometimes, people change their food habits and include a particular food item or remove it from the diet just because of a single nutrient. For example, initially, there was a trend that one should avoid having ghee over chapatis since it's fat. But now, as per the recent trend, people must have ghee even on coffee as well because of its various health benefits. However, this is not right. Such trends come and go but you do not have to follow them.

- It's always better to eat traditional food items in time-tested combinations. There are many food items that are not based upon a single nutrient or ingredient, rather come in combinations as well.

2. Exercise

- First and foremost, it is important to understand that you need to exercise as long as you have a body. Many people develop a mathematical approach towards it and exercise on the basis of the number of calories consumed. However, that's wrong. Just remember that you need to exercise regularly throughout your life.

- Don't think of exercise as punishment for people who are fat. It isn't a way to simply detox either. Make regular exercising an integral part of your life. Plan it out and exercise for a minimum of 3 hours every week. The best exercise is the one that gets done. Exercising works as anti-depressants and helps you control cravings.

3. Gender equation

- Be sensitive about the role that gender plays in pursuing fitness. Often, Rujuta Diwekar stated, the health aspect for women gets compromised due to loads of responsibilities on her shoulders. But, you need to take out some time for yourself and take proper sleep, eat good food and exercise regularly.

- As women, acknowledge the challenges you face.

Take a look:

Nutritionist Jinal Shah, who was in the session with Rujuta, has also shared a few tips in the video. Here's what she said:

1) Don't completely avoid your sugar intake to remain fit. If you really wish to avoid calories or sugar, stop consuming processed foods and indulge in healthy seasonal homemade sweets.

2) Exercise regularly but do not overdo it. Don't just hit the gym and work out or over-exert yourself suddenly to remain fit. Divide your time properly in the entire week and exercise.

3) Take care of your sleep. Festive time may demand late-night outings but you should not compromise on your sleep. Try to sleep a little early from your usual time every day and wake up early.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.