This Nutritionist-Approved Garlicky Cauliflower Soup Is A Must-Try This Winter

Winter vegetables enjoy a separate fanbase, but cauliflower tops the list. Packed with essential nutrients like vitamin K, vitamin C and fiber, this vegetable is both healthy and delicious. What's more, you can prepare a wide variety of dishes from it: creamy soups, roasted florets, chilli gobi and methi palak gobi to name a few. If cauliflower soup is on your mind, then nutritionist Pooja Malhotra has the perfect recipe for you. The only addition? She has infused a garlicky twist to it.

Pooja Malhotra has dropped a video on Instagram demonstrating how to make garlicky cauliflower soup. “Winters are synonymous with soups and endowed with an abundance of fresh veggies too. So here's the recipe for a garlicky roasted cauliflower soup,” she captioned the post. Let's take a look, shall we?

Recipe:

To prepare the soup you have to cut a cauliflower into little florets. Next, soak them in boiling water for 5 minutes. Do not forget to add a pinch of salt. Then, transfer the florets to an air fryer basket. Add chopped onions and 7-8 big garlic cloves. After that, drizzle some olive oil into the air fryer before cooking it at 180 degrees for 8-10 minutes. When it cools down, take out the mixture and put all the ingredients into a grinder. Pour a little quantity of water and grind uniformly to produce a fine paste.

In the following step, you have to heat some olive oil in a pan. Add a small cube of butter and pour the cauliflower paste into it. Sprinkle salt as per taste, coupled with pepper, Italian seasoning and water as required. Allow it to simmer for 3-4 minutes before garnishing with fresh coriander leaves. Your garlicky cauliflower soup is now ready to be served hot. Enjoy!

Carrot Lentil Soup Recipe:

Previously, Pooja Malhotra showed viewers how to prepare carrot and lentin soup. “A soup that packs the goodness of lentils besides veggies, rich in prebiotic fiber, protein, beta carotene, vitamin C and lycopene,” read the caption.

What are you waiting for? Enjoy the chilly season with these lip-smacking soups.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.