These Surprising Factors Are Speeding Up Your Ageing

Beyond the usual culprits like poor diet and lack of exercise, several surprising lifestyle and environmental factors can accelerate the ageing process, both externally (such as skin wrinkles) and internally (like organ decline or cellular damage). Often overlooked, these hidden triggers include stress, pollution, and even certain habits we assume are harmless. They can contribute to premature ageing by increasing oxidative stress, reducing collagen production, and interfering with hormonal balance. Recognising and addressing these lesser-known contributors can help slow down the ageing process and support long-term vitality. Below we share a list of surprising factors that might be making you age faster.

10 Surprising factors that are speeding up your ageing

1. Chronic stress

Ongoing stress raises cortisol levels, which can damage collagen, disrupt sleep, and impair your immune system. Over time, this accelerates cellular ageing and increases the risk of age-related diseases like heart disease and cognitive decline.

2. Lack of sleep

Consistently getting poor-quality or insufficient sleep impacts hormone regulation, weakens immunity, and hampers skin regeneration. It leads to puffy eyes, dull skin, and memory issues, all common signs of premature ageing.

3. Overexposure to screens and blue light

Spending hours in front of phones, tablets, or laptops exposes your skin and eyes to blue light, which can penetrate deeper than UV rays. This contributes to digital ageing, affecting skin elasticity and causing fine lines.

4. Excess sugar intake

Sugar accelerates a process called glycation, where sugar molecules bind to collagen and elastin fibres in your skin, weakening them. This leads to sagging, wrinkles, and loss of skin radiance over time.

5. Environmental pollution

Living in highly polluted areas exposes your skin and lungs to harmful particles and toxins. These free radicals trigger inflammation and oxidative stress, both of which speed up cellular damage and ageing.

6. Using straws or constant lip puckering

Frequent use of straws can create fine lines around your lips, much like smoking does. Repetitive facial movements break down collagen over time, leading to early wrinkles in those areas.

7. Skipping SPF indoors

Many believe sunscreen is only needed outdoors, but UV rays can penetrate windows and cause sun damage indoors too. Without protection, cumulative UV exposure breaks down collagen and leads to dark spots and wrinkles.

8. Too much alcohol

Excessive alcohol dehydrates your body and skin, depletes vital nutrients, and increases inflammation. This not only dulls your complexion but also disrupts liver function, a key organ in detoxification and ageing.

9. Negative thinking and isolation

Mental health plays a big role in how quickly you age. Studies show that chronic negativity or prolonged social isolation can shorten telomeres, the protective ends of your DNA, leading to accelerated biological ageing.

10. Overexercising or intense workouts without rest

While exercise is crucial for health, excessive intense workouts without adequate recovery can raise oxidative stress and cortisol levels. This leads to muscle breakdown, hormonal imbalance, and faster ageing of tissues.

By identifying and managing these often-overlooked ageing triggers, you can slow down the clock and maintain better skin, brain, and body health well into your later years.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.