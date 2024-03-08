These High-Fibre Foods Can Help Relive Constipation

Gradually increase fibre intake to allow your digestive system to adjust

Constipation refers to infrequent bowel movements or difficulty passing stools. It can be characterised by hard, dry stools and may be accompanied by discomfort or a sense of incomplete evacuation. Various factors can contribute to constipation, including a low-fibre diet, dehydration, lack of physical activity, and certain medical conditions.

Eating fibre-rich foods is a commonly recommended and effective way to relieve and prevent constipation. Fibre adds bulk to the stool, softens it, and promotes regular bowel movements. There are two types of dietary fibre: soluble and insoluble. Both play a role in maintaining healthy digestion. Read on as we share a list of fibre-rich foods you can add to your diet to cure constipation.

Here are 10 fibre-rich foods that can help alleviate constipation:

1. Prunes

Prunes contain both soluble and insoluble fibre, along with a natural sugar alcohol called sorbitol, which has a mild laxative effect. Eat a handful of prunes daily or drink prune juice.

2. Apples

Apples are high in soluble fibre (pectin) and insoluble fibre, both of which contribute to bowel regularity. Eat whole apples with the skin for maximum fibre content.

3. Pears

Pears are rich in soluble fibre and contain sorbitol, providing a gentle laxative effect. Eat fresh, ripe pears with the skin.

4. Berries

Berries such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are high in fibre, especially insoluble fibre, which adds bulk to the stool. Include a variety of berries in your diet, either fresh or frozen.

5. Beans and legumes

Beans and legumes are excellent sources of soluble and insoluble fibre, promoting regular bowel movements. Include lentils, chickpeas, black beans, and other legumes in soups, salads, or main dishes.

6. Whole grains

Whole grains like oats, quinoa, and brown rice provide a good source of insoluble fibre, helping to soften stools and support digestion. Choose whole grains over refined grains in cereals, bread, and side dishes.

7. Leafy greens

Leafy greens such as spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are rich in insoluble fibre and also provide essential nutrients for overall digestive health. Include a variety of leafy greens in salads, smoothies, or cooked dishes.

8. Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds are good sources of both soluble and insoluble fibre, promoting bowel regularity. Sprinkle seeds on yogurt, incorporate nuts into snacks, or add chia seeds to beverages.

9. Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes contain both types of fibre and are beneficial for maintaining digestive health. Roast or bake sweet potatoes with the skin for a fibre-rich side dish.

10. Figs

Figs are high in soluble fibre and natural sugars, contributing to improved bowel function. Eat fresh or dried figs as a snack or add them to cereals and salads.

To achieve the best results in relieving constipation through fibre-rich foods:

Drink plenty of water to help fibre move through the digestive tract.

Gradually increase fibre intake to allow your digestive system to adjust.

Exercise promotes bowel regularity and overall digestive health.

Combine fibre-rich foods with a well-balanced diet for optimal digestive function.

If constipation persists or worsens, it's essential to consult with a healthcare professional to rule out underlying medical conditions and receive appropriate guidance.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.