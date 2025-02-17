These Herbs Can Help In Fatty Liver Management

Fatty liver, or hepatic steatosis, occurs when excess fat accumulates in the liver cells, impairing its function. It is commonly associated with obesity, excessive alcohol consumption, metabolic disorders, and an unhealthy diet. If left unmanaged, fatty liver can progress to more severe conditions like liver fibrosis, cirrhosis, or even liver failure. Herbs have been traditionally used to support liver health by reducing fat accumulation, improving detoxification, and lowering inflammation. Many herbs contain antioxidants, anti-inflammatory compounds, and liver-protective properties that can help in fatty liver management. Below we list herbs you can add to your diet to manage fatty liver management.

8 Herbs that can help in fatty liver management

1. Milk thistle

Milk thistle is one of the most well-known herbs for liver health. It aids in detoxification, making it effective for both alcoholic and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Drinking milk thistle tea or taking it in supplement form can support liver function.

2. Turmeric

Turmeric is rich in curcumin, a potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compound that helps reduce liver inflammation and oxidative stress. Adding turmeric to your diet or consuming it as a supplement can significantly benefit liver health.

3. Dandelion root

Dandelion root is known for its liver-cleansing properties. It helps increase bile production, which assists in fat metabolism and detoxification. Dandelion root tea can aid in flushing out toxins and excess fat from the liver, reducing the risk of fatty liver progression.

Also read: Fatty Liver: Add These Foods To Your Dinner To Reduce Risk Of Fatty Liver

4. Ginger

Ginger has powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that help improve liver function by reducing fat deposits and inflammation. It also helps improve digestion and insulin sensitivity, which is beneficial for those with metabolic-related fatty liver disease. Drinking ginger tea or incorporating fresh ginger into meals can be helpful.

5. Licorice root

Licorice root contains glycyrrhizin, a compound that has been shown to reduce liver inflammation and fat accumulation. It also protects liver cells from oxidative damage and supports detoxification. However, it should be consumed in moderation as excessive intake may cause high blood pressure.

6. Green tea

Green tea is packed with catechins, which are powerful antioxidants that help reduce liver fat, lower inflammation, and improve liver enzyme levels. Drinking green tea regularly can enhance liver function and help prevent the progression of fatty liver disease.

7. Garlic

Garlic has been shown to help reduce liver fat and inflammation due to its active compound, allicin. It also helps improve metabolic health by lowering cholesterol, blood sugar levels, and oxidative stress, all of which are beneficial for managing fatty liver disease.

8. Indian gooseberry

Amla is a powerhouse of vitamin C and antioxidants, which help reduce oxidative stress and liver inflammation. It has been shown to support liver detoxification, lower cholesterol, and improve overall liver function. Consuming fresh amla, amla juice, or amla powder can help in fatty liver management.

Incorporating these herbs into your diet, along with a healthy lifestyle, can greatly benefit fatty liver management. However, it is always best to consult a healthcare provider before starting any herbal supplements.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.