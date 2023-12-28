These Foods Will Help Keep You Naturally Warm This Winter

Turmeric contains a compound called curcumin, which has warming properties

We need to keep our body warm in winter to maintain a stable body temperature. When the external environment gets cold, our body tends to lose heat, so we need to take necessary steps to keep ourselves warm.

Certain foods can help in maintaining body warmth by increasing metabolic activity and providing essential nutrients. Keep reading as we share a list of foods you can add to your diet this winter to keep yourself warm.

8 Foods to help keep the body warm in winter:

1. Ginger

Ginger helps to increase internal heat and boosts circulation, keeping you warm. It also has anti-inflammatory properties and aids in digestion. You can consume ginger by adding it to hot tea, soups, stir-fries, or even by making ginger-infused water or ginger candies.

2. Turmeric

Turmeric contains a compound called curcumin, which has warming properties and helps reduce inflammation. It also supports immune function and aids in digestion. You can consume turmeric by adding it to curries, smoothies, golden milk, or by taking turmeric supplements.

3. Cinnamon

Cinnamon helps to improve blood circulation and provides warmth to the body. It also has antibacterial properties and helps regulate blood sugar levels. You can consume cinnamon by adding it to hot beverages like tea, coffee, or hot cocoa, sprinkling it on oatmeal or toast, or using it in baking recipes.

4. Garlic

Garlic has thermogenic properties, meaning it generates heat in the body. It also boosts the immune system and has anti-inflammatory effects. You can consume garlic by adding it to soups, stews, roasted vegetables, or by making garlic-infused oil for cooking.

5. Chillies

Chillies contain capsaicin, a compound that increases blood flow, creates a warming sensation, and boosts metabolism. They can also provide pain relief and improve digestion. You can consume chilies by adding them to various dishes, including curries, stir-fries, sauces, or by making chilli-infused oil.

6. Oats

Oats are a great source of complex carbohydrates, which provide sustained energy and help keep you warm. They also contain fibre, vitamins, and minerals that support overall health. You can consume oats by making oatmeal, overnight oats, granola, or by incorporating them into baked goods like cookies or muffins.

7. Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds, such as almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds, are packed with healthy fats that provide insulation and keep the body warm. They also contain protein, fiber, and essential nutrients. You can consume nuts and seeds by eating them raw, adding them to cereals, yogurt, smoothies, or using them in baking recipes.

8. Dark leafy greens

Foods like spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are excellent sources of vitamins and minerals. They help increase metabolic heat production, promote digestion, and support immune function. You can consume dark leafy greens by adding them to salads, stir-fries, soups, or by making green smoothies.

To consume these foods correctly, it's best to include them as part of a balanced diet. Incorporate them into various meals and snacks throughout the day. Be mindful of portion sizes and consider cooking methods that retain their nutritional value. It's also important to listen to your body and choose foods that you enjoy and suit your specific dietary needs and preferences.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.