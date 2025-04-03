These Exercises Are Quicker & Healthier Than 10,000 Steps Daily

Some exercises can be quicker and more effective for overall health than walking 10,000 steps daily. While walking is great for cardiovascular health and endurance, high-intensity workouts can provide greater benefits in less time. Exercises like strength training, interval training, and compound movements engage multiple muscle groups, improve metabolism, and enhance cardiovascular fitness more efficiently. Additionally, they help build muscle, improve posture, strengthen bones, and boost fat-burning potential beyond what regular walking can achieve. Below are exercises that can be quicker and healthier than 10,000 steps a day.

These exercises might be better than 10,000 steps daily

1. Jump rope

Jumping rope is an intense cardio workout that burns calories quickly while also improving coordination, balance, and cardiovascular endurance. A 10-minute session can burn as many calories as a 30-minute jog and significantly strengthens leg muscles, arms, and core. It also improves bone density and heart health while being an effective warm-up or full-body workout.

2. Burpees

Burpees are a full-body explosive movement that works the legs, arms, chest, and core while boosting cardiovascular endurance. Just 5-10 minutes of burpees can provide the same calorie-burning benefits as walking for an hour. They also improve agility, endurance, and overall strength while engaging fast-twitch muscle fibres, making them a powerful fat-burning exercise.

3. Kettlebell swings

Kettlebell swings are a high-intensity strength and cardio workout that engages the posterior chain, including the glutes, hamstrings, and lower back. A 10-minute session can burn significant calories while building strength and endurance. The explosive nature of this exercise helps improve power, posture, and fat loss more effectively than walking alone.

4. High-intensity interval training (HIIT)

HIIT workouts involve short bursts of intense activity followed by rest or lower-intensity exercise. A well-structured 20-minute HIIT session can burn as many calories as an hour of walking while improving heart health, increasing metabolism, and building endurance. HIIT also boosts the afterburn effect (EPOC), meaning the body continues burning calories even after exercise.

5. Squat jumps

Squat jumps combine strength training and cardio by engaging the quads, glutes, and hamstrings while rapidly increasing heart rate. Performing squat jumps for just 10-15 minutes can burn more calories than walking 10,000 steps while also strengthening lower body muscles and improving explosive power.

6. Rowing machine workouts

Rowing is a low-impact, full-body workout that targets the arms, legs, core, and back while delivering an excellent cardiovascular challenge. A 20-minute rowing session provides a higher calorie burn than a long walk and builds endurance, strength, and posture. It also reduces joint strain, making it a better option for those avoiding impact-based exercises.

7. Cycling

Cycling engages the leg muscles while providing a high-intensity cardiovascular workout that burns more calories than walking. A 30-minute ride, especially at a moderate to high intensity, can exceed the calorie burn of 10,000 steps. It strengthens the lower body, improves heart health, and enhances endurance while being easier on the joints.

8. Deadlifts

Deadlifts are a compound movement that engages multiple muscle groups, including the back, legs, core, and arms. Lifting weights boosts metabolism, burns fat more efficiently, and strengthens bones and muscles. A session of deadlifts builds strength and endurance more effectively than walking and has a longer-lasting impact on calorie burn.

These exercises not only burn more calories in less time but also improve strength, endurance, and overall fitness better than a simple walking routine.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.