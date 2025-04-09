These Drinks Can Help Reduce Liver Fat

Liver fat, commonly referred to as fatty liver, occurs when excess fat builds up in the liver cells. This condition, known medically as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), is increasingly common due to sedentary lifestyles, poor diet, obesity, and insulin resistance. Excess fat in the liver can lead to inflammation, scarring (fibrosis), and even liver failure over time. Fortunately, certain natural drinks can help reduce liver fat by improving liver function, enhancing fat metabolism, reducing inflammation, and regulating blood sugar. Here we list some of the best drinks to add to your diet to reduce liver fat.

Here are 10 drinks that can help reduce liver fat

1. Green tea

Green tea is rich in antioxidants, particularly catechins like EGCG, which help reduce fat accumulation in liver cells. Regular consumption of green tea boosts metabolism, aids fat breakdown, and decreases liver enzyme levels linked to fatty liver. Drink 1–2 cups daily, without sugar, for best results.

2. Black coffee

Black coffee (without milk or sugar) contains compounds that reduce liver inflammation and support liver enzymes. It helps lower abnormal fat storage and may even slow the progression of liver fibrosis. Drinking 1–2 cups per day is beneficial, but avoid excess caffeine.

3. Lemon water

Lemon water, especially when consumed warm in the morning, helps stimulate liver enzymes, improve digestion, and promote detoxification. The vitamin C and antioxidants in lemon support liver repair and reduce oxidative stress associated with fatty liver.

4. Turmeric milk

Turmeric contains curcumin, a powerful anti-inflammatory compound that protects the liver from fat accumulation and oxidative damage. Drinking a warm cup of turmeric milk before bedtime can help reduce liver inflammation and support fat metabolism.

5. Amla juice

Amla is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, which enhance liver function and flush out toxins. Drinking fresh amla juice in the morning helps regulate lipid metabolism and reduce cholesterol and triglycerides, which contribute to fatty liver.

6. Aloe vera juice

Aloe vera juice has detoxifying properties and may help reduce liver fat by regulating blood sugar and improving lipid profiles. Consume 15–30 ml of pure aloe vera juice on an empty stomach daily, but consult a doctor if you have digestive concerns.

7. Beetroot juice

Beetroot is high in antioxidants and nitrates, which improve blood flow and support liver detoxification. Beetroot juice can help lower oxidative stress and reduce inflammation, both of which are associated with fatty liver disease. Drink a small glass fresh once a day.

8. Apple cider vinegar

Diluted apple cider vinegar (1 tbsp in a glass of water before meals) may improve liver fat metabolism and support weight loss. Its acetic acid content helps lower blood sugar levels and insulin spikes that contribute to fat storage in the liver.

9. Cinnamon tea

Cinnamon helps regulate blood sugar and improves insulin sensitivity, which are key to reducing liver fat. Drinking cinnamon tea can help prevent fat buildup and reduce markers of liver inflammation. Boil a stick of cinnamon in water and sip daily.

10. Herbal teas

Dandelion and milk thistle teas are known for their liver-protecting properties. These herbs aid detoxification, support bile flow, and reduce liver inflammation. Drinking them a few times a week can gently cleanse the liver and prevent fat buildup.

Add these drinks to your diet if you want to improve your liver health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.