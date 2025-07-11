These Daily Habits Will Help You Retain Muscle Mass In Your 40s

Certain daily habits can significantly help you retain muscle mass as you enter your 40s, a time when natural muscle loss known as sarcopenia starts to accelerate. By incorporating smart lifestyle choices like regular resistance training, sufficient protein intake, quality sleep, and stress management, you can preserve lean muscle, maintain strength, and promote overall health. Consistency is key; these habits don't just slow down muscle loss, they actively support muscle maintenance and regeneration, keeping you functional, energetic, and injury-resistant well into your later years. Read on as we share a list of daily habits you can follow to retain muscle mass in your 40s.

10 Daily habits that will help you retain muscle mass in your 40s

1. Prioritise resistance training

Lifting weights or doing bodyweight exercises like push-ups, squats, and lunges helps stimulate muscle protein synthesis, the process your body uses to build and maintain muscle. Aim for at least 3–4 strength-training sessions per week to keep your muscles engaged and strong.

2. Eat enough protein with every meal

Protein is crucial for muscle repair and growth. As you age, your body becomes less efficient at using protein, so aim to consume 20–30 grams of high-quality protein with each meal. Sources like eggs, chicken, tofu, fish, and Greek yogurt are excellent options to spread throughout your day.

3. Stay physically active throughout the day

Avoid being sedentary for long periods. Incorporate light movement like walking, stretching, or using the stairs whenever possible. These small bursts of activity help preserve muscle tone, improve circulation, and keep your metabolism firing.

4. Get 7–9 hours of quality sleep

Muscle recovery happens when you sleep. Poor sleep reduces testosterone and growth hormone levels, both essential for muscle maintenance. Prioritise deep, restorative sleep by sticking to a consistent bedtime, avoiding screens before bed, and creating a calm nighttime routine.

5. Stay hydrated

Muscle cells need water to function properly. Dehydration can lead to fatigue, poor performance, and slower recovery. Make it a habit to drink water consistently throughout the day, especially before and after exercise.

6. Reduce chronic stress

Chronic stress increases cortisol levels, which can break down muscle tissue and hinder repair. Incorporate stress-reducing practices like deep breathing, meditation, or journaling to keep cortisol in check and support muscle health.

7. Include healthy fats in your diet

Healthy fats, especially omega-3 fatty acids from sources like salmon, chia seeds, and walnuts, reduce inflammation and may help preserve muscle mass. They also support hormone production, which becomes increasingly important with age.

8. Don't skip recovery days

Overtraining can lead to muscle breakdown. Allow muscles time to recover and grow stronger by scheduling rest or low-intensity activity days, like yoga or walking, into your weekly routine.

9. Monitor your body composition

Instead of focusing on weight alone, track your muscle mass and body fat using tools like a smart scale or regular fitness assessments. Being aware of changes allows you to adjust your training and nutrition early, preventing significant muscle loss.

10. Keep challenging yourself physically

Muscles adapt to stress, so doing the same workout repeatedly may stop being effective. Gradually increase resistance, try new exercises, or adjust tempo to challenge your muscles in new ways and keep them engaged.

Follow these daily habits to retain muscle mass in your 40s.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.