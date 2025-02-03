These Activities Can Help Lower Your Biological Age

Activities to Boost Biological Age: We can lower our biological age by making positive lifestyle changes. Biological age reflects how well our cells, tissues, and organs function, which can be influenced by diet, exercise, sleep, and stress management. Unlike chronological age, which is fixed, biological age can be modified by adopting healthy habits that reduce inflammation, improve cellular repair, and enhance overall well-being. Regular exercise, a nutrient-rich diet, proper hydration, quality sleep, and mindfulness practices can slow down aging at the cellular level. By making these adjustments, we can potentially extend our health span, maintain youthful energy, and reduce the risk of age-related diseases. Keep reading as we share activities you can perform to lower your biological age.

10 Activities that can lower your biological age

1. Regular strength training

Lifting weights or doing bodyweight exercises helps maintain muscle mass, improve metabolism, and prevent age-related muscle loss. Strength training also enhances bone density, reducing the risk of osteoporosis and keeping the body strong and resilient.

2. Daily cardiovascular exercise

Engaging in activities like brisk walking, running, swimming, or cycling improves heart health, boosts circulation, and increases oxygen flow to the cells. This enhances mitochondrial function, which is crucial for slowing down ageing at the cellular level.

3. Practicing intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting triggers autophagy, a process that helps remove damaged cells and regenerate new, healthier ones. This cellular renewal process can slow down ageing and support longevity by improving metabolic function and reducing inflammation.

4. Eating an anti-inflammatory diet

Consuming nutrient-dense foods like leafy greens, berries, nuts, seeds, and fatty fish helps reduce oxidative stress and inflammation, both of which accelerate ageing. Antioxidant-rich foods protect cells from damage and promote healthy ageing.

5. Prioritising quality sleep

Getting 7–9 hours of deep sleep each night is essential for cellular repair and rejuvenation. During sleep, the body releases growth hormones and repairs tissues, keeping both the brain and body functioning optimally.

6. Managing stress through mindfulness

Chronic stress accelerates ageing by increasing cortisol levels, which damages cells and shortens telomeres (the protective ends of DNA). Meditation, yoga, deep breathing, and journaling help reduce stress and promote relaxation, slowing down biological ageing.

7. Hydrating properly

Staying well-hydrated supports cellular function, maintains skin elasticity, and aids in detoxification. Proper hydration helps flush out toxins, reduce inflammation, and keep the body energised and youthful.

8. Building social connections

Maintaining strong relationships with family and friends improves mental health and longevity. Social interactions release oxytocin, a hormone that counteracts stress and inflammation, which can positively impact biological age.

9. Spending time in nature

Being outdoors, especially in green spaces, reduces stress, enhances mood, and boosts immune function. Sunlight exposure also provides vitamin D, which is essential for bone health, immunity, and longevity.

10. Engaging in continuous learning

Challenging the brain with new skills, reading, or problem-solving helps create new neural connections and improves cognitive function. Keeping the mind active reduces the risk of neurodegenerative diseases and helps maintain youthful brain function.

By incorporating these activities into daily life, we can significantly slow down the biological ageing process and improve both physical and mental well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.