These 5 Food Will Help You Deal With Menstrual Cramps, Water Retention And More

A healthy diet can help control mentrual crapms naturally

It's that time of the month again! Although women are used to getting periods every month, it isn't a smooth experience every time. For many out there, the menstrual cycle can trigger an array of symptoms including drastic mood swings, tender breasts, food cravings, fatigue, irritability and depression. Many women also face period pain, water retention and even chest soreness during periods. Tolerating all this along with your regular work and day-to-day activities can be daunting. Do you agree? Premenstrual syndrome (PMS) is a real condition and it can disturb your life while creating immense physical discomfort. Well, while the menstrual cycle is inevitable, the good news is that there are several ways to deal with the symptoms. There are some food items that can ease the pain and help you fight these symptoms. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija, through a post on Instagram, shares five foods that can help in this condition.

According to Pooja, you must savour the following five foods to deal with period pain, water retention and chest soreness.

1) Vegetables

The health expert states that vegetables like broccoli, cabbage and cauliflower are rich in fibre, calcium, potassium as well as vitamin B6 which lessens water retention. Fibres keep constipation at bay. So, do not forget to include these greens in your diet.

2) Pumpkin seeds

Pooja explains that pumpkin seeds make for a great source of magnesium. This mineral helps in elevating the mood and eliminating unnecessary mood swings. It also reduces water retention. Pumpkin seeds also have zinc and Omega 3 which will help in relieving pain and cramps.

3) Almonds

This is another food item rich in magnesium. This mineral relaxes your muscles which ultimately reduces menstrual cramps. Magnesium also helps you sleep better.

4) Ajwain (carom seeds)

Ajwain, also known as carom seeds, can help you fight period cramps. How can you consume this though? Pooja suggests boiling about 2 spoons of ajwain in two glasses of water. You can store this in a glass. Whenever you experience menstrual pain, you can sip on that ajwain water for the whole day. It'll ease the pain.

5) Methi (Fenugreek seeds)

According to Pooja, soak a spoonful of methi overnight and have it the next morning. Do sip on that flavoured water also. This will ease period pain, chest soreness and water retention.

Apart from all this, you can always place a hot water bottle or heating pad against your abdomen to deal with cramps.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.