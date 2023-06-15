These 3 Popular Cooking Methods Are Unhealthy And Should Be Avoided

Air-frying is not as healthy as you think

Your cooking method can affect a lot more than just the taste of the food. The right cooking method can help preserve the nutrients of the food. On the other hand, a wrong cooking method can do more harm than good. The cooking method majorly affects the nutritional profile of the food cooked. Recently, several new cooking styles have gained popularity. But not all of them are as healthy as you think. Recently, nutritionist Lovneet Batra took to Instagram and shared three of the worst cooking methods. Let's take a look at these.

Unhealthy cooking methods you should avoid

1. Air frying

According to the nutritionist, foods like meat and cheese become less nourishing when air fried. When foods are exposed to high temperatures via dry cooking methods like air frying, Advanced Glycation End-products (AGEs) are produced. Also, when you air fry foods, the hot air circulates to cook the food which can sometimes result in uneven cooking.

2. Grilling

Grilling is another popular cooking method which is used for selective food items. But when you grill foods at high temperatures or over an open flame, it can lead to the formation of potentially harmful compounds called heterocyclic amines (HCAs) and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

3. Cooking in non-stick

Non-stick utensils have acquired a permanent spot in everyone's kitchen these days. It has made cooking simple and hassle-free. However, cooking food in non-stick pans is extremely harmful. The coating of polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), commonly known as Teflon on non-stick pans can release toxins when exposed to high temperatures.

In the comment section of the post, the nutritionist revealed some healthy cooking methods which are stewing, slow cooking, boiling, baking and sautéing.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.