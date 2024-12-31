These 10 Habits Can Reduce Your Risk Of A Metabolic Disease

Metabolic diseases are a group of conditions that can occur when the body's normal metabolic processes are disrupted. These can include disorders like diabetes, obesity, metabolic syndrome, hypertension, etc. These conditions can often result from imbalances in how the body processes energy, involving factors like blood sugar, cholesterol, and fat storage. Metabolic diseases are largely influenced by genetics, lifestyle choices and environmental factors. Fortunately, developing healthy habits can significantly reduce your risk of these diseases by improving your overall metabolic health. In this article, we outline some effective habits you can inculcate into your routine to reduce your risk of metabolic diseases.

10 Habits that can reduce your risk of a metabolic disease

Consuming a rich diet of whole foods, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats, can help regulate blood sugar levels, reduce cholesterol, and prevent obesity. You should avoid processed foods and added sugars, as these can increase your risk of metabolic imbalances.

Engaging in physical activity, such as walking, running, or strength training helps boost metabolism, improves insulin sensitivity, and promotes fat loss. You must aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous activity per week for better health.

Drinking plenty of water supports metabolic processes, aids in digestion, and helps regulating body temperature. Proper hydration can also reduce your cravings for sugary beverages that contribute to metabolic diseases.

Overeating even healthy foods, can lead to excess calorie intake and weight gain. Practicing portion control helps prevent overeating and helps maintain a healthy weight, reducing the risk of metabolic syndrome.

Chronic stress leads to hormonal imbalances, such as elevated cortisol, which can increase the risk of metabolic diseases. Techniques like mindfulness, meditation, or yoga can help reduce stress and its harmful effects.

Poor sleep disrupts hormonal regulation, increasing hunger hormones like ghrelin and decreasing leptin, which manages satiety. Getting 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night is essential for metabolic health.

Excessive alcohol intake can lead to liver problems, weight gain, and increased triglycerides. Consuming alcohol in moderation, or not at all, reduces the risk of metabolic diseases.

Smoking contributes to insulin resistance, raises bad cholesterol (LDL), and lowers good cholesterol (HDL). Quitting smoking has immediate and long-term benefits for metabolic and cardiovascular health.

Regular check-ups help monitor key health markers like blood sugar, cholesterol levels, and blood pressure. Early detection of abnormalities allows for timely intervention and prevention of metabolic diseases.

High-fibre foods, such as oats, lentils, and leafy greens, help regulate blood sugar levels, improve digestion, and promote a feeling of fullness. Consuming adequate fibre also reduces cholesterol levels and inflammation, key contributors to metabolic diseases.

By integrating these habits into daily life, you can significantly lower your risk of developing metabolic diseases and enhance overall well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.