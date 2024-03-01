The Obesity Epidemic: More Than One Billion People Are Obese Worldwide, Says Lancet Study

Obesity is a common risk factor for numerous chronic conditions

Obesity is a complex medical problem that can increase the risk of many acute as well as chronic health conditions. It is a common risk factor for heart disease, diabetes, liver disease, sleep apnea, hypertension, bad cholesterol levels, reproductive issues, poor bone health and even cancer.

Understanding the obesity epidemic

According to the World Health Organisation, in 2022, 2.5 billion adults aged 18 years and older were overweight, including over 890 million adults who were living with obesity. This corresponds to 43% of adults aged 18 years and over (43% of men and 44% of women) who were overweight; an increase from 1990, when 25% of adults aged 18 years and over were overweight.

A recent analysis published in the Lancet journal highlighted that the total number of children, adolescents and adults living with obesity has surpassed one billion globally.

The data also revealed that obesity has become the most common form of malnutrition in most countries. Also, a decline in the number of people who are underweight since 1990 has been noticed.

India's obesity burden

According to The Lancet's analysis, 12.5 million children (7.3 million boys and 5.2 million girls) in the country, aged between five and 19, were grossly overweight in 2022, up from 0.4 million in 1990.

It also noted that 44 million women and 26 million men aged above 20 in India were found to be obese.

The dangers of obesity

As mentioned earlier, obesity is a common risk factor for numerous chronic conditions. As a significant rise in non-communicable diseases has been observed in the past few years, obesity plays a big role in escalating this burden.

Obesity is not just a cosmetic concern. This chronic condition puts you at a higher risk of several health conditions and affects your mental health too. Therefore, it is of utmost importance to prevent and rectify it on time.

What causes obesity?

An imbalance of calorie intake and calorie expenditure can make you overweight or obese. When you take in more calories than you burn on a long-term basis, it can contribute to obesity.

Many other modifiable and non-modifiable factors can contribute to obesity. Some of these include:

Your genes, metabolism and hormones can put you at a higher risk

Increased dependency on highly processed foods, fast foods and calorie-loaded drinks

Lack or no physical activity

Poor sleep and high-stress levels for prolonged periods

Health conditions like metabolic syndrome, PCOS, hypothyroidism and arthritis

As you grow older, you are more likely to gain weight

Preventive measures

The good news is obesity can be prevented effectively. Making a few right choices can help prevent obesity and the disease associated with it altogether.

Here are some steps that can help one prevent obesity:

WHO mentions that reducing the number of calories consumed from fats and sugars and increasing the portion of daily intake of fruit, vegetables, legumes, whole grains and nuts can help prevent obesity.

It is also crucial to stay physically active to burn more or equal to the calories consumed. According to the WHO guidelines, children must engage in regular physical activity for 60 minutes per day. Also, adults must stay physically active for 150 minutes per week.

Limit consumption of calorie-dense foods and foods that are high in trans fat.

It is also important to pay attention to factors like stress levels, sleep cycle and hormonal changes.

Limit screen time and promote healthy eating behaviours in children.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.