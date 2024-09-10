The Good Fat Vs The Bad Fat: Lifestyle Coach Explains

He wishes teach us ways to use our own and activate our own brown fat to burn white fat

In today's health-conscious world, losing fat is a common goal for many. Excess fat can lead to low energy levels, reduced mobility, and increased risk of chronic diseases, making fat loss a necessary health goal. However, not all body fat is created equal. Luke Coutinho, a renowned lifestyle fitness coach, is diving deep into the topic. In his latest post on Instagram, he has shed light on the difference between brown fat and white fat and how to harness the power of brown fat to burn white fat.

The difference between brown fat and white fat

According to Luke Coutinho, brown fat, also known as the "good fat," is responsible for keeping our bodies warm by burning calories. It is present in abundance in babies and adults have some amount of it, usually around the neck and shoulders.

On the other hand, white fat is the energy reserve that accumulates in places like the belly, thighs, butt, and arms. While it is necessary for energy, excess white fat can lead to serious metabolic disorders and health problems, revealed the health coach.

Brown fat can burn white fat

The interesting fact that most people miss is that brown fat can burn white fat. Brown fat generates heat by burning calories, which means when it is activated, it can help the body use stored energy from white fat cells. The more active the brown fat is, the more calories the body burns, resulting in a reduction of white fat.

Ways to burn white fat

Activating brown fat is a powerful way to burn white fat and boost overall metabolism. According to Luke Coutinho, this can be achieved through common, easily available foods and lifestyle changes, making fat loss possible beyond just exercise and diets.

“Will teach you ways to use your own and activate your own brown fat to burn white fat and hence improve your metabolic health and really lose fat,” he wrote in the caption.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.