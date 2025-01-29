Swap Your White Salt With The Low-Sodium Variety Say WHO; Here's Why

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recently recommended replacing regular table salt with low-sodium salt substitutes to improve heart health. This initiative aims to reduce daily sodium intake to below 2 grams, as excessive sodium consumption is linked to high blood pressure and an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases. Low-sodium salt substitutes often contain potassium chloride, which not only lowers sodium intake but also provides potassium, a mineral beneficial for heart function. Keep reading as we discuss how a low-sodium salt variety can be beneficial for you.

Incorporating low-sodium salt substitutes into your diet can offer several health benefits

1. Reduces high blood pressure

Excessive sodium intake is one of the leading causes of high blood pressure (hypertension). Regular table salt contains high amounts of sodium chloride, which retains water in the body and increases blood volume, leading to elevated blood pressure levels.

2. Lowers risk of heart disease

A high-sodium diet is linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, including heart attacks and strokes. By switching to low-sodium salt, you reduce the strain on your heart caused by excessive sodium intake. Potassium in low-sodium salt helps balance electrolyte levels and supports heart muscle function, reducing the risk of irregular heartbeats and heart failure.

3. Prevents kidney damage

Your kidneys play a vital role in filtering excess sodium from the body. Consuming too much salt puts a heavy burden on your kidneys, potentially leading to kidney damage or worsening existing kidney diseases. Low-sodium salt reduces the workload on the kidneys by limiting sodium intake, thus lowering the risk of kidney stones, fluid retention, and chronic kidney disease (CKD).

4. Reduces water retention and bloating

Excess sodium causes the body to retain more water, leading to bloating and swelling, particularly in the legs, feet, and hands. Switching to low-sodium salt helps regulate fluid balance, preventing excessive water retention and promoting a healthier, less bloated appearance.

5. Lowers risk of stroke

High sodium intake contributes to the narrowing and hardening of blood vessels (atherosclerosis), which increases the risk of stroke. Low-sodium salt helps reduce this risk by lowering blood pressure and improving blood vessel function. The added potassium also plays a role in stroke prevention by supporting healthy circulation and reducing the harmful effects of excessive sodium on the arteries.

6. Supports bone health

A diet high in sodium can lead to calcium loss from bones, increasing the risk of osteoporosis and fractures, especially in older adults. Switching to low-sodium salt reduces calcium loss, helping to maintain stronger bones and reduce the risk of osteoporosis-related fractures.

7. Improves digestive health

Too much sodium can disrupt the stomach lining and increase the risk of digestive issues such as acid reflux, gastritis, and ulcers. High sodium intake is also linked to an increased risk of stomach cancer. Low-sodium salt helps protect the stomach lining by reducing sodium exposure while maintaining essential minerals for digestion. This switch can contribute to a healthier gut and reduced digestive discomfort.

Switching to low-sodium salt is an easy and practical step toward better health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.