Solar Eclipse 2019: Date, Timings And Precautions To Take

Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan July 2019 will be visible on July 2. A Bloomberg report says that the surya grahan will begin off the coast of New Zealand with Chile and Argentina in the path of totality. Solar eclipse 2019 is not likely to be visible in India. Majority of the eclipse will be happening over the Pacific. The partial solar eclipse is likely to begin at 10.25 pm IST.

Solar eclipse 2019: What is a surya grahan?

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon comes between the Sun and the Earth, so that the visible disk of Sun is covered by the Moon. Maximum coverage during the eclipse is likely to occur in the South Pacific, around 1,080 km north of Easter island.

The solar eclipse will be visible during sunset in South Pacific Ocean and South America. The Andes and parts of Argentina and Chile are likely to witness the surya grahan.

Solar Eclipse July 2019 will be happening during night time in India and thus it will not be visible here.

How to take care of your health during solar eclipse

1. It is recommended to not eat or drink anything during a solar eclipse. This may be because the magnetic field and ultraviolet rays are quite intense during the eclipse. By the time the eclipse begins, you should have digested your meals. Dr Gita Prakash - Delhi-based family physician - agrees and says that its better to be done with eating before the eclipse happens though this could be just an old wives tale.

2. Keep yourself well hydrated during the eclipse, recommends Dr Gita Prakash. Make sure your fluid intake is optimum before the eclipse happens.

3. According to Dr Gita, one should avoid looking directly at the eclipse. This is because the sun output has more power than the eye is designed to handle. Exposing the eyes to that intensity of light can damage the retina.

Avoid looking directly at the solar eclipse

(Dr. Gita Prakash is a Family Physician at Max Multi Speciality Hospital, Panchsheel Park.)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

